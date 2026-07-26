Five Things We Learned From Wrexham’s Win Over Leeds United

Wrexham maintained their unbeaten preseason record with a 3–2 victory over Leeds United in the opening match of their U.S. tour.

Phil Parkinson continued to build his squad's fitness with longer outings in the Florida heat as goals from Kieffer Moore, Bailey Cadamarteri and Sam Smith secured another impressive win.

The Red Dragons handled the demanding conditions well and showed plenty of resilience as Leeds twice fought back before Wrexham found a late winner.

It was another encouraging step toward the new Championship season as Wrexham claimed their second victory over Premier League opposition this summer.

Here are five things we learned from Saturday's win in Tampa.

January Signing Shines

Bailey Cadamarteri scored his first goal for Wrexham across any competition. | Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

There was plenty of uncertainty surrounding Bailey Cadamarteri heading into preseason, but he has answered those questions emphatically.

The 21-year-old played just 46 league minutes after his $1.4 million move from Sheffield Wednesday in January, leaving many supporters wondering why Wrexham had signed him and what role he would eventually play. Although naturally a striker, Cadamarteri has excelled in an attacking midfield role this summer, and his performance against Leeds was his best yet.

Given a 71-minute outing in Tampa, Cadamarteri capped another energetic display with an excellent finish for his first unofficial Wrexham goal. He is playing with tremendous confidence, and even outside his natural position, he has arguably been Wrexham's standout attacking midfielder in preseason.

A New Starter Emerges

George Thomason played a key role in the victory over Leeds United. | Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It seemed inevitable that Liberato Cacace would walk straight back into Wrexham's starting lineup following his impressive World Cup campaign with New Zealand. The 25-year-old made only 13 appearances during his debut season because of injuries but consistently impressed whenever he featured on the left flank.

His biggest challenge now is not fitness—it’s George Thomason.

Thomason has been outstanding since being converted into a left wingback against Sheffield United on Boxing Day, when he announced himself with three assists. At the time, the move felt like a temporary fix. Now, it looks like a genuine long-term solution.

Half a season later, Thomason appears completely comfortable in the role and could begin the Championship campaign as Parkinson’s first-choice left wingback. His performances have even raised the possibility that Wrexham may not need to sign another player on that side this summer.

A Welcome Selection Dilemma

Sam Smith followed his winner vs. Manchester United with a winner vs. Leeds United. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Parkinson has an enviable problem when it comes to choosing his starting striker.

Kieffer Moore opened the scoring against Leeds, Sam Smith netted the winner, and Cadamarteri also got on the scoresheet as Wrexham’s attacking options continued to impress.

The Red Dragons may still be searching for an elite Championship striker, but they already possess two experienced forwards with contrasting qualities who have both enjoyed excellent preseasons. While Wrexham would still like to strengthen in attack, there is now less urgency to complete a deal before the competitive campaign begins.

There were periods last season when Parkinson appeared reluctant to rely on his attacking substitutes to change games. Moore and Smith have shown this summer that either can trouble Championship—and even Premier League—defenses.

Wrexham Are Massive

Wrexham were the main attraction in Tampa this weekend. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Even after everything the club has achieved over the past few years, Wrexham’s popularity in the United States remains remarkable.

Thousands of supporters packed into Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, with many traveling from across the country to watch the Red Dragons in their latest U.S. tour.

Drawing more than 20,000 fans to a preseason friendly so soon after the World Cup was an achievement in itself. More striking still was that the overwhelming majority appeared to be there for Wrexham rather than Leeds United.

The Wrexham players received superstar treatment throughout the evening, with Ollie Rathbone among the biggest crowd favorites. It was also the sound of Wrexham Is the Name, rather than Leeds’ Marching On Together, that greeted the teams before kickoff.

Wrexham’s popularity in America is not a novelty. It has become something so much bigger than many thought it could ever be.

The Big Issue

Aaron James is expected to leave Wrexham on loan this summer. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There have been far more positives than negatives this preseason, but one issue still stands out: right wingback.

After deciding against a permanent move for Issa Kaboré following his loan spell from Manchester City, Wrexham remain without an obvious first-choice option on that side.

Natural center back Aaron James started there against Leeds before Ryan Longman replaced him after halftime. Ryan Barnett was later deployed higher up the field in an unfamiliar attacking role to try stretch Leeds defensively.

None of those players are the long-term answer.

The need for new signings may not be as urgent as many supporters believe, but strengthening at right wingback still feels essential before the Championship season begins.

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