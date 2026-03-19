Liverpool XI vs. Brighton: Salah Fitness Issue Provides Dilemma—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Liverpool’s final outing before the March international break takes them to England’s south coast for a Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Liverpool enjoyed one of their best nights of the season on Wednesday evening, overturning the one-goal deficit from their Champions League last 16 first leg with Galatasaray by thrashing the Turkish side 4–0 to book their quarterfinal spot.

However, the inconsistent Reds are without victory in two Premier League matches, following up the dismal defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers by conceding yet another late strike in last weekend’s draw with struggling Tottenham Hotspur. Returning to winning ways at the Amex Stadium is crucial as Liverpool push for Champions League qualification.

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Anre Slot Sweating on Mohamed Salah Fitness

Mo Salah scored and assisted midweek, but came off with a fitness concern. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images.

It was a game of two halves for Mohamed Salah at Anfield midweek. A missed penalty was redeemed by an excellent assist and similarly gorgeous strike of his own as he brought up his half-century of Champions League goals. The Egyptian’s evening ended early, though, as he requested to be withdrawn with 15 minutes remaining due to injury.

“He was asking for a substitution—not because he thought he had scored enough, but he felt something,” said Arne Slot after the whistle. “So let’s see where he is for the weekend and afterwards.”

Given Salah’s durability and general unwillingness to be substituted, Liverpool supporters will be naturally concerned over any ailment. He could miss out this weekend, in which case he would join Alexander Isak, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni in the treatment room.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Mohamed Salah.

Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Mohamed Salah. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton

There could be just two changes from midweek. | FotMob

GK: Alisson—The Brazilian was merely a spectator on Wednesday night and will expect to be worked intensely by a Brighton team that have won three of their last four matches.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—If Salah is absent on Saturday, the attacking thrust and speed provided by Frimpong on the right wing becomes even more significant. Liverpool have struggled for creativity in wide areas in recent weeks.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—35-year-old Danny Welbeck could be Konaté’s competitor at the Amex Stadium and the veteran’s ingenuity might cause problems for the inconsistent Frenchman.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk has kept two clean sheets against Brighton already this season and will be searching for a third this weekend. Despite Brighton’s recent upturn in form, they haven’t been prolific scorers.

LB: Andy Robertson—One of the few areas in which Slot can comfortably rotate is left back. Milos Kerkez impressed against Galatasaray but Robertson could fill the Hungarian’s shoes.

DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch bagged his fifth goal of the season against Gala, matching his best ever goalscoring campaign at senior level. The Dutchman will be more concerned with his defensive responsibilities against the Seagulls.

DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister returns to his former employers on Saturday having avoided defeat in his six previous meetings with Brighton. The World Cup winner looked encouragingly sharp midweek after some tame performances recently.

RW: Dominik Szoboszlai—More Szoboszlai magic helped Liverpool into the Champions League quarterfinals and he might be tasked with replacing Salah on the right wing this weekend—as he did in the Egyptian’s absence during the Africa Cup of Nations.

AM: Florian Wirtz—Liverpool are still waiting for Wirtz’s return to pre-injury form, the German’s recent back issue affecting his rhythm. He has just one goal involvement across his last eight matches in all competitions.

LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo has come under fire consistently this season and while Liverpool fans continue to push for Rio Ngumoha to start, Slot looks likely to recall his compatriot this weekend.

ST: Hugo Ekitiké—The Frenchman scored a brace against Brighton in the Premier League earlier this term and returned to the scoresheet midweek, ensuring a timely confidence boost ahead of a critical clash for Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes.

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