Why Alisson Isn’t Playing for Liverpool vs. Galatasaray

Liverpool are facing the intimidating first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Galatasaray without influential goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Res lost a league phase match between the clubs in Istanbul back in October, only a second defeat of the season but ultimately sparking a poor run from which the team has not really recovered.

Alisson has been sidelined with an injury suffered in training on Monday and has not made the trip to the Turkish metropolis straddling the border of Europe and Asia.

There at least remains a chance that the Brazilian, who has routinely suffered injury problems and missed games in recent seasons, will be at full health by the weekend when Tottenham Hotspur visit Anfield in the Premier League. As Arne Slot said pregame: “We don’t expect it to be a big thing.”

Liverpool Confirmed XI vs. Galatasaray

Liverpool starting XI vs. Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Gomez, Van Dijk, Konaté, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitiké.

Subs: Woodman (GK), Misciur (GK), Nallo, Robertson, Frimpong, Jones, Nyoni, Gakpo, Morrison, Ngumolha.

Chance for Mamardashvili to Impress

Giorgi Mamardashvili gets his opportunity. | Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

In the past, it was Caoimhín Kelleher who stepped in for Alisson. But after the Irish stopper was sold to Brentford last summer, frustrated by his understudy role, Giorgi Mamardashvili plugs the gap.

The Georgia international, who made his name with Valencia in La Liga and with his national team at Euro 2024, has played 11 matches since arriving at Liverpool—including the first half of the Champions League league phase when Alisson was out with a previous injury.

The jury is still out on Mamardashvili, with Arne Slot opting against giving him minutes in the FA Cup, the early rounds of which are often the bread and butter of a No. 2 goalkeeper.

It was during the league phase loss to Galatasaray that he got only his second Liverpool game, replacing Alisson early in the second half when the Reds were already losing.

With an extra space on the bench for a goalkeeper, 18-year-old Kornel Misciur is selected at senior level for the first time since Liverpool lost to PSV Eindhoven in November.

