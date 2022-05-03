Watch: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Reds Survive Scare To Reach Final

Liverpool have qualified for the Champions League final after a fantastic match in Villarreal where they ran out 3-2 winners and you can watch the match highlights here.

A 5-2 victory on aggregate does not tell the story of a roller-coaster match that had Liverpool's supporters worried at half-time as the hosts led 2-0.

The Reds could not keep hold of the ball in the opening 45 minutes and were punished for their play with goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin.

The introduction of substitute Luis Diaz at half-time helped to turn the game on its head however and Fabinho pulled a goal back in the 62nd minute to calm Liverpool's nerves.

Five minutes later, Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed from the right and Colombian Diaz headed down and past keeper Rulli.

Liverpool were not finished there and a well-taken goal by Sadio Mane in the 74th minute gave them victory on the night and sees them through to the final 5-2 on aggregate.

The final will take place in Paris on Saturday, 28th May and Liverpool will find out on Wednesday whether they face Manchester City or Real Madrid.

