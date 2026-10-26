Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Rankings Reveal: Mbappe, Yamal, Kane Battle for Ultimate Prize

Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane all have the dream of becoming a Ballon d’Or winner. For one of them, that dream is surely about to become a reality. The superstar trio have been regarded as the overwhelming favorites ever since the 30-player shortlist was confirmed, having enjoyed tremendous years for club and country, and one of them looks set to follow in the footsteps of 2025 victor Ousmane Dembélé.

Alexia Putellas, meanwhile, is odds-on to reclaim the Ballon d’Or Fémenin from her former Barcelona teammate Aitana Bonmatí, who after three years of domination will not defend her crown after injury ravaged her 2025–26 campaign.

Follow along with Sports Illustrated’s live coverage as the Ballon d’Or winners across all categories are revealed.