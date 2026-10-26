Ballon d’Or 2026 LIVE Rankings Reveal: Mbappe, Yamal, Kane Battle for Ultimate Prize
Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane all have the dream of becoming a Ballon d’Or winner. For one of them, that dream is surely about to become a reality. The superstar trio have been regarded as the overwhelming favorites ever since the 30-player shortlist was confirmed, having enjoyed tremendous years for club and country, and one of them looks set to follow in the footsteps of 2025 victor Ousmane Dembélé.
Alexia Putellas, meanwhile, is odds-on to reclaim the Ballon d’Or Fémenin from her former Barcelona teammate Aitana Bonmatí, who after three years of domination will not defend her crown after injury ravaged her 2025–26 campaign.
Follow along with Sports Illustrated’s live coverage as the Ballon d’Or winners across all categories are revealed.
📝 • BALLON D’OR 2026: FULL WINNERS LIST
Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.Follow Toby_Cudworth
Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell