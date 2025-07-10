‘I Don’t Know’—Luis Enrique Issues Xabi Alonso Verdict, Sends Plea to Real Madrid
Luis Enrique came to the defense of Xabi Alonso after Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Real Madrid 4–0 in the Club World Cup semifinals.
All eyes were on PSG and Real Madrid when they clashed at MetLife Stadium with a trip to the Club World Cup final on the line. The match promised to be a thrilling affair between the two European giants, but it wound up being an utter dominant performance from the French champions.
PSG were better in every facet of the game, making light work of scoring four goals against Los Blancos while also keeping a clean sheet. When the final whistled sounded, the Parisians were on the right side of yet another lopsided result.

After the 4–0 victory, Enrique spoke to MARCA about Alonso’s early performance in charge of the biggest club in the world.
“I think Xabi needs time, to work, to have a preseason,” Enrique said. “I don’t know if this 4–0 result reflects the difference between the two, but these are incomparable situations with his team, which is just starting out. I’ve been working on this project for two years now.”
Alonso was appointed the new manager of Real Madrid following the exit of Carlo Ancelotti at the end of May. The former Bayer Leverkusen manager had just two weeks with his new squad before they traveled to the United States and kicked off their Club World Cup campaign.
PSG, meanwhile, came into this summer’s newly expanded tournament off the back of winning a historic quadruple that included the club’s first-ever Champions League title. Enrique's men translated their stellar European form to the Club World Cup, where they have conceded just one goal and scored 16 in their run to the final.
“Xabi [Alonso] has played six matches. He needs the necessary time to have a preseason. There’s no need to evaluate it in any way because he hasn’t had time to do anything. Totally different and incomparable situations,” Enrique added.
Alonso echoed the sentiments of the former Barcelona boss following the defeat as he now turns his attention to the upcoming La Liga season.
“Today’s results are good for us, showing us how much we still have to improve. PSG is doing things well, and we still have things to do. We’re in a competitive environment, practically without training. Now we need a break, but we’ll be back in four weeks.”
