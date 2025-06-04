Man City ‘Continue to Poach’ From Liverpool With Latest Hire
Manchester City continue to poach Liverpool staff both past and present as the club refreshes its coaching and analysis setup.
James French has now joined as a set-piece coach and analyst for Pep Guardiola. French is reportedly the second ex-Liverpool talent to move clubs this summer.
French joins Pep Lijnders, the former Liverpool assistant, who The Athletic reported is slated to become Guardiola’s number two on the sidelines. Lijnders, 42, spent over nine years at Liverpool as an assistant under both Brendan Rodgers and Jürgen Klopp. Most recently, he served as Red Bull Salzburg head coach before being sacked in December.
Like Lijnders, French joined Liverpool during Rodgers’s tenure, becoming a valued member on the analysis side. Former Manchester City assistants Juanma Lillo, Carlos Vicens and Íñigo Domínguez have left the club after the end of the season.
According to The Athletic, French was a crucial member in Liverpool’s analysis department under Klopp and Slot, helping to plug the gaps.
Manchester City are in the midst of a busy summer after disappointing Premier League and Champions League campaigns. Rodri’s ACL injury derailed a quest for five-straight domestic titles falling far behind Arne Slot’s Reds early in the season. On the pitch, Guardiola has called for a smaller squad while looking to shake up midfield options.
The club is reportedly close to signing both AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders and Olympique Lyon’s Rayan Cherki. Different players in their own right, Guardiola faces the challenge of not just making sure an injury doesn't derail next season, but also replacing the departing Kevin De Bruyne.