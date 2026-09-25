Man City Found Guilty of Breaking Premier League’s Financial Rules

Manchester City are reported to have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 financial charges against them following a Premier League investigation.

It was back in February 2023 that City were first charged by the Premier League for significant financial breaches of the league’s regulations, based on conduct between 2009 and 2018, with the duration of the process often leaving rival fans frustrated.

According to The Athletic, an outcome has finally been reached, with City deemed to be guilty of 114 of the 115 total allegations against them.

City, who have repeatedly denied all the allegations, are now expected to appeal the ruling.

“The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality,” a club statement read. “As such Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

The Times add that the Premier League are confident of victory against City in any appeal process.

When Will Punishments Be Handed Out?

Enzo Maresca has been left in limbo. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The report states that sanctions have not yet been decided, with nothing ruled out at this point.

The likelihood of an appeal from whichever side lost the initial ruling meant immediate punishments were never expected to be handed out, with this simply an important milestone in a process that is still likely to drag on for a little while longer.

Because of the severity of the charges against City, coupled with accusations of failing to cooperate with the investigation, the Cityzens could be facing significant punishments. Previous, smaller breaches have included anything from points deductions to financial sanctions. Punishments can also be combined.

Premier League regulations also leave the door open to expulsion from the division, as well as retrospective action, meaning City could be stripped of their league titles won during the period in question.