Man City Make ‘Internal Decision’ on Teenage Midfield Talent Plan
Sverre Nypan is reportedly becoming a Manchester City player this summer, and his new club has already figured out next steps for the Norwegian teenage sensation.
The plan, per initial reports, is to send Nypan, 18, on loan next season so he can further his development instead of challenging for sparing minutes. Amid uncertainty surrounding which club he’d be loaned to, it’s likely not City Football Group club Girona, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Other CFG options, outside of other clubs, include Palermo and Troyes in Europe.
Man City are assessing multiple options for Nypan, but a loan remains the headline decision. It’d be tough for him to get minutes given Tijjani Reijnders’s arrival and Rodri’s return from injury, but it’s also a lot to ask a young talent to be inserted into a pressure-filled situation. Pep Guardiola failed to win a trophy last season for just the second time in his Cityzens tenure—a result that he thinks would’ve seen him sacked at Real Madrid or Barcelona.
The decision to loan Nypan also is in line with Guardiola’s request for a small squad next season, even after four summer signings. Rayan Cherki and Rayan Aït-Nouri, along with Reijnders, should play prominent roles in the FIFA Club World Cup to bed in with their new teammates and coach while Marcus Bettinelli is viewed as goalkeeping depth.
Arsenal and Aston Villa were chasing the Norwegian’s signature this summer, but City pushed through and are close to reaching an agreement on what should be a record fee for a Eliteserien player.
Nypan profiles as more of an well-rounded midfielder amid comparisons to countrymate Martin Ødegaard. He’s scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 70 senior appearances for Norwegian side Rosenborg.