Man City Legend Turns Back Time in Emotional Return Three Years After Retirement

Four-time Premier League champion David Silva dusted off his boots and got on the scoresheet in his first competitive match since retiring in 2023.

The 40-year-old announced his shock return to the pitch back in October, when he joined Hong Kong side Supreme Sha Tin. Silva insisted the move was not a cash grab or a long-term resurgence, but rather a chance to experience a new culture and conclude his sublime career on his own terms.

Silva was forced into retirement after suffering an ACL injury three years ago, but he showed no signs of the devastating injury—or rust—when he got the nod against Hong Kong Rangers on Saturday.

The 2010 World Cup winner scored the only goal for his side, a calmly taken penalty in the 56th minute. Hong Kong Rangers bagged an equalizer 10 minutes later, and the 1–1 scoreline held until the final whistle.

Silva played 84 minutes and walked away with the player of the match honors. Supreme Sha Tin now sit 10th in the Hong Kong Premier League, with just five points from their first seven fixtures.

It might not have been as glamorous as his days lighting up the Premier League with Manchester City, where he spent 10 years of his career dazzling with his left foot, but it was indeed exactly what Silva wanted—a chance to play a competitive match again to properly close the chapter of a sensational career.

Silva made a name for himself at Celta Vigo and Valencia before he crowned the Etihad Stadium his new home in 2010. The midfielder made 436 appearances for City, tallying 77 goals and 136 assists along the way. He then returned to Spain and starred for Real Sociedad before his knee injury called time on his career.

Silva Sends Heartfelt Message After Return

After Saturday’s match, Silva took to social media to commemorate his return. “Thank you Hong Kong for the love you have always given me,” the Spaniard wrote.

The message also serves as a goodbye. Silva confirmed when he signed with Supreme Sha Tin that he would only play one game. Now with that milestone completed, the City legend can go back into retirement, knowing he found the back of the net in his final competitive fixture.

Silva’s priorities these days take him far away from the pitch. The 40-year-old owns a winery called Bodegas Tamerán in his native Gran Canaria.

His business partner Jonatan García previously made it clear Silva is all-in on the wine business. “[He’s] a freak. He is obsessive. When he does something he wants to be the best. It is the same with football.”