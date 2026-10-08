David Silva Shockingly Ends Retirement—But There Is One Key Detail

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has come out of retirement at the age of 40 to join Hong Kong side Supreme Sha Tin, but only for one game.

Silva, widely hailed as one of the greatest playmakers of his generation, won four Premier League titles with City and the 2010 World Cup with Spain among many other trophies, but retired in the summer of 2023 just days after suffering a serious knee injury.

After three years out of the spotlight, Silva is heading to the Hong Kong Premier League, where the increasingly ambitious Supreme Sha Tin announced his signing with a statement that opened with: “Yo! Absolute madness!”

The news came as a significant surprise, with many questioning the logic behind Silva’s latest career move.

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Silva Sets Record Straight on Surprise Hong Kong Switch

After Silva’s move to Sha Tin was announced, the legendary midfielder appeared on COPE to answer some of the many questions sent his way.

Silva quickly ruled out the prospect of a career resurgence, instead insisting he has only signed on to play a single match with the team.

“They reported it as if I’d signed for the whole season, but no, in the end I’m only going to play one game,” Silva stressed.

The 40-year-old also laughed off suggestions that he is simply chasing money, adding: “People are quick to pull the trigger at the slightest provocation, but that’s not the case here. I’ve been doing well thanks to my father and my advisor of 20 years, with whom we’ve invested wisely.”

Silva owns a winery in his native Gran Canaria, Bodegas Tamerán, and has already ruled out a long-term return to the world of soccer in favor of focusing on the wine business.

Sha Tin, who failed with an approach for former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata earlier this summer, did appear to hint at the possibility that their agreement with Silva will only be a brief one.

“The Spanish maestro will first suit up for one match,” the club added, seemingly hoping that Silva could choose to extend his stay in Hong Kong if all goes to plan.

Silva’s appearance for Sha Tin looks to have been booked in for Nov. 7, when the club are due to host Hong Kong Rangers in a league fixture, although player-owner Jim Wong Chi-chuen told the South China Morning Post that, if Silva can prove his fitness, the game against Hong Kong Football Club on Oct. 18 could be an earlier target.