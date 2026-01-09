Man City’s 10 Most Expensive Signings Under Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola’s historic success at Manchester City does not come without splashing a staggering amount of cash on superstar signings—all of which have now cost over €2 billion.
When the Spaniard took charge of the Cityzens ahead of the 2016–17 season, the club could only dream of the silverware that followed in the next decade. Under Guardiola’s leadership, Man City have lifted 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and their first-ever Champions League title.
Such triumphs require not only a tactician on the touchline, but also superstars in every position on the pitch. Building a championship-winning squad does not come cheap, though, and City have shelled out billions to keep a steady wave of talent at the Etihad. Most recently, the club won the bidding war for former Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.
The €72 million deal for the 26-year-old is one of Man City’s most expensive transfers of the Guardiola era—the top ten acquisitions make for some reading.
Pep Guardiola’s Most Expensive Singings at Man City
A vast number of players have signed for Guardiola before and after Jack Grealish, but no player has cost as much as the England international did when he moved from Aston Villa for a fee of €117.5 million. Sure, the winger helped City win seven trophies, but scoring just 17 goals in 157 appearances does not justify such a jaw-dropping price tag.
Joško Gvardiol arrived in Manchester two years later for €90 million, becoming Guardiola’s second most expensive transfer. The versatile defender has been somewhat of an unsung hero at the Etihad, one whose defensive efforts and quality going forward make him a perfect fit for the Cityzens’ style of play.
Shockingly, Kevin De Bruyne ranks third on the list, with his €76 million transfer from Wolfsburg looking more and more like a bargain as time goes on. The midfielder is not only a club legend, but also one of the best to ever play in the Premier League.
The Belgian’s fee truly hits home when compared to the €75 million the club paid Frankfurt for Omar Marmoush in 2024–25. The Egyptian came to Manchester with plenty of hype, but competing with Erling Haaland for minutes is no easy task—Antoine Semenyo comes in just behind him at €72 million.
Next up are Rúben Dias and Rodri, who joined the Cityzens in moves of similar stature; the former Benfica defender cost €71.6 million, while Guardiola’s midfield anchor fetched €70 million. When healthy, both players have a permanent place in the Spaniard’s XI. Rodri, especially, will life in infamy for his Champions League-winning goal against Inter, as well as his 2024 Ballon d’Or award.
The success of both transfers contributed to City’s run of dominance in the Premier League, helping the club win six league titles in a row. Along for some of the ride was Riyad Mahrez, who joined from Leicester City in a deal worth €67.8 million. The forward produced plenty moments of magic in a sky blue shirt, his flare on the right wing a staple of Guardiola’s early years on the touchline.
Rounding out the top 10 are João Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte. The defenders each cost Guardiola €65 million, and for good reason. Cancelo redefined the inverted fullback role with his versatility and playmaking, while Laporte’s dominance in the air and composure at the back led City to 13 major trophies.
Rank
Player
From, Year
Fee
1
Jack Grealish
Aston Villa, 2021
€117.5 million
2
Joško Gvardiol
RB Leipzig, 2023
€90 million
3
Kevin De Bruyne
Wolfsburg, 2015
€76 million
4
Omar Marmoush
Frankfurt, 2024
€75 million
5
Antoine Semenyo
Bournemouth, 2026
€72 million
6
Rúben Dias
Benfica, 2020
€71.6 million
7
Rodri
Atlético Madrid, 2019
€70 million
8
Riyad Mahrez
Leicester City, 2018
€67.8 million
9
João Cancelo
Juventus, 2019
€65 million
10
Aymeric Laporte
Athletic Club, 2017
€65 million