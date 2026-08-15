Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: Community Shield

Enzo Maresca’s first chance to clinch silverware as Manchester City manager arrives this Sunday when taking on Arsenal in the Community Shield.

By winning last season’s FA Cup in Pep Guardiola’s final campaign, the Cityzens booked their place in English soccer’s traditional curtain-raiser against the side that pipped them to the Premier League title. It will be Maresca’s fourth match in charge, a draw with Inter on his unofficial debut was followed by 3–1 wins over the K-League All-Stars and Atlético Madrid.

Maresca will want his players to make a statement against the defending champions at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. However, the Italian will be missing some key personnel from his starting XI, while Barcelona-linked Rodri is unavailable altogether.

Here’s the lineup City could select this weekend.

Man City Predicted XI vs. Arsenal

City don’t have all their first-teamers at full fitness. | FotMob

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—James Trafford would have been likely to start this one prior to his $60.5 million Leeds United switch. Gerónimo Rulli is the new second-choice after recently signing from Marseille, but Donnarumma should get the nod against Arsenal.

RB: Matheus Nunes—An encounter with new Arsenal signing Christos Tzolis looks most likely for Nunes. The Greek winger will keep him honest after delivering three goal contributions for Arteta already.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—City have shed several center backs this summer, most notably losing Nathan Aké and John Stones. That should result in even more opportunities for the aspiring Khusanov.

CB: Rúben Dias—While no longer the same imperious force he once was in his prime, Dias’s experience and leadership qualities make him an integral cog in the City machine.

LB: Joško Gvardiol—Nico O’Reilly is unlikely to be risked from the off and Maresca might opt for Gvardiol over Rayan Aït-Nouri to help strengthen his back four against some speedy Arsenal wingers.

CM: Nico González—Rodri’s back injury means Maresca won’t have to field too many questions over his future amid Barça links. For now, González will likely fill the void.

CM: Mateo Kovačić—The 32-year-old has already racked up a third of the appearances he made across the entirety of last term in preseason with Maresca. He was limited to just nine outings during an injury-hit 2025–26.

RW: Savinho—Savinho has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur once again as he grows frustrated over his lack of meaningful minutes. Maresca’s arrival marks a fresh start for the tricky Brazilian, who cannot waste the opportunities he’s handed.

AM: Phil Foden—City supporters are desperate to see a rejuvenated Foden next season after he missed out on England’s World Cup roster. Despite 21 goal involvements last term, he disappointed far too often.

LW: Antoine Semenyo—Semenyo has picked up from where he left off, with the versatile winger notching four assists in preseason already. He’s proven an incredible signing who will continue to deliver under new management.

ST: Omar Marmoush—Erling Haaland should be on the bench at the weekend and Marmoush is likely to lead the line. A double scored against Atléti means he faces a stern Arsenal defense brimming with confidence.