Man City Summer Signing Reveals Brutal Nature of Squad Snub

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has admitted he did not know he was going to be a backup option when he joined the club last summer.

After an impressive spell with Burnley, Trafford turned down a switch to Newcastle United when boyhood club City came calling on their quest for an Ederson replacement. A £31 million ($42.3 million) deal was wrapped up on July 25, 2025 and Trafford began the season as City’s starter.

Less than three weeks later, Gianluigi Donnarumma hit the market after being exiled by Paris Saint-Germain. The Italian joined City for £26 million on Sept. 1 and has excelled as the starter ever since, with Trafford relegated to the bench and forced to accept a role as Pep Guardiola’s cup goalkeeper.

“I didn’t expect the situation to happen, but it happened, so just get on with it,” the 23-year-old said after making his 11th appearance of the season in Saturday’s 2–0 win over Salford.

Trafford insisted he had not been promised a role as City’s starter but left the door open to an exit after seeing his dream return quickly turn into a nightmare.

“[The plan] wasn’t what happened,” he said. “It is what it is. It’s football, it is what it is, you’ve got to keep grafting every day and the games that come, play as hard as you can. It’s just another experience to add to my career and yeah, it has been good learning.”

Summer Departure Appearing Increasingly Likely for Trafford

Trafford has been Man City’s cup goalkeeper. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

“I don’t know what happens next season,” Trafford reflected. “I just know that I’ll just take it a day at a time and try and improve.”

Trafford may have kept his professionalism when asked for his true thoughts on the situation, but the reality is the young goalkeeper will know his career cannot continue on its current trajectory.

After excelling with Burnley, there were suggestions that Trafford could be on the cusp of being named England’s starting goalkeeper for this summer’s World Cup. Now, there are no guarantees he even makes the squad, with his chances of usurping Everton’s Jordan Pickford effectively non-existent.

Trafford is well aware of that situation. He was thought to be open to leaving City in January in a desperate search for more minutes, only to be told by Guardiola that he was needed as cover for Donnarumma. Instead, it was third-choice Stefan Ortega who departed the Etihad during the winter window.

That exit wish is likely to be reignited in the summer, when City should be more willing to do business. They will have plenty of time to find a replacement before the 2026–27 season begins, while interest in Trafford will still be strong even after a season on the sidelines.

Newcastle may still be interested, although the Magpies will have to decide on their option to buy Aaron Ramsdale permanently when his loan from Southampton expires. Aston Villa and West Ham United have also been touted as suitors.

Are Man City to Blame?

City were surprised by Gianluigi Donnarumma’s availability. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Trafford insisted he had received no assurances that he would be City’s starting goalkeeper, absolving the Cityzens of any legal wrongdoing. There is an argument to suggest Trafford has simply fallen foul of the brutal nature of modern football.

At the time of Trafford’s transfer, Donnarumma was not available. The Italian was still speaking with PSG about an extension and wanted to remain in Paris, only to be forced on to the transfer list later in the summer.

City may have already signed a new goalkeeper, but they were then presented with the chance to sign a 26-year-old superstar—arguably the best on the planet in his position—for a lower fee than they had actually paid for Trafford before wages are involved. Rival suitors were lining up.

Signing Donnarumma soon turned into a no-brainer. After a poor season, City needed a response this year and they could not afford to pass up on the chance to snap up the Italian, especially considering he would have almost certainly joined a direct rival if City had not acted.

It is incredibly harsh on Trafford, who clearly would have moved to City under the illusion that he was going to be Guardiola’s starter. Ederson was being shipped out and a £31 million transfer fee proved their commitment to him, as did the fact Trafford started the first three games of the season. City were clearly happy to begin the campaign with the Englishman between the posts, but then Donnarumma happened.

Accusations of harsh treatment from City are justifiable, but club officials will not be concerned by that. Their job is to build a team capable of competing for every trophy in Europe and, with the greatest of respect to Trafford, City are a stronger unit with Donnarumma in the ranks.

One would hope that City will be reasonable with Trafford at the end of the season. His desire for more minutes is clear and nobody benefits from his career descending into a frustrated mess, although that will be countered by the finances and the prospect of making a loss on a player signed for £31 million just 12 months ago.

Football can be incredibly cruel and Trafford has found that out the hard way this season. Thankfully, he should still make England’s World Cup squad—he has featured in every camp under Thomas Tuchel—and he still has time on his side to reignite his career elsewhere.

