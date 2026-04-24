Seismic Man City vs. Arsenal Clash Makes U.S. History, Sets Stage for World Cup Frenzy

Manchester City’s 2–1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday became the most-watched Premier League game in United States history just two months before the biggest tournament in soccer unfolds on American soil.

NBC Sports confirmed the match averaged 2.6 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo and NBC Sports Digital platforms, the most ever for a Premier League match airing on the network throughout the United States.

The title-defining game saw Arsenal edged out thanks to goals from City playmaker Rayan Cherki and superstar striker Erling Haaland. The win put the eight-time Premier League within three points of the Gunners atop the table, a gap that has been eroded completely after Pep Guardiola’s men defeated Burnley 1–0 on Wednesday.

Suddenly, Arsenal and City are now level in the standings with 70 points apiece, but the latter sit at the summit based on goals scored. The fight for the English crown is coming down to a photo-finish, and fans far beyond the U.K. are taking interest.

Most Watched Premier League Matches in U.S. History

Pep Guardiola (left) and Mikel Arteta have shared some must-see battles over the years. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Rank Matchup Viewership Date 1 Man City vs. Arsenal 2.6 million April 19, 2026 2 Man City vs. Arsenal 2.6 million March 31, 2024 3 Man Utd vs. Arsenal 2.5 million Aug. 17, 2025 4 Arsenal vs. Man Utd 2.3 million Jan. 22, 2023 5 Liverpool vs. Arsenal 2.3 million Dec. 23, 2023

*English-language + Spanish-language (all matches on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo)

City’s most recent victory over Arsenal tops the list of the most watched Premier League matches in U.S. history, but last year’s version of the clash ranks just below it—though the goalless draw at the Etihad hardly provided the same electricity as the heated battle last weekend.

Then comes Arsenal’s 1–0 win over Manchester United on the first matchday of the 2025–26 season, which drew 2.5 million viewers in the United States. Around 2.3 million people tuned in to watch the same fixture back in the 2023–24 season, a five-goal thriller that ended with the Gunners winning 3–2 at the Emirates.

Liverpool’s 1–1 draw with Arsenal just a month prior received the same viewership, revealing an interesting pattern: All five of the most watched Premier League games in the United States featured the Gunners.

Mammoth Premier League Clash Serves As World Cup Appetizer

The 2026 World Cup will be a spectacle throughout the United States this summer. | Solrac Santiago/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The record-setting numbers for City’s battle with Arsenal is yet another example of an undeniable fact: Soccer is the most popular in the United States as it has ever been, a promising sign with the World Cup coming to 11 U.S. cities this summer.

Although millions of fans from across the globe are set to attend the showpiece event, millions throughout the host nation are expected to join in the frenzy, eager to see the biggest stars compete for the biggest trophy in the sport.

Even those who cannot get their hands on the high-priced tickets to witness matches in person can still attend fan events and viewing parties throughout the country to experience the 2026 World Cup. In fact, more than 15,000 fans turned out to the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest last weekend in Tampa to watch City host Arsenal.

Question marks surround interest in the U.S. men’s national team, with reports stating tickets for the Stars and Stripes’ opener against Paraguay are struggling to sell, but there is no denying that American fans are invested in the top talent taking center stage in Europe.

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