Man City vs. Ipswich: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City welcome Ipswich Town to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they aim to win their first seven matches of a league campaign for the first time since 1897.

The Cityzens had been perfect (on the field, at least) across all competitions until they encountered the back-to-back Champions League winners on Matchday 2 of the league phase midweek. PSG were mesmeric for 35 minutes on Wednesday, racing into a 3–0 lead that could‘ve easily been five.

However, Enzo Maresca atoned for his starting lineup oversights and made the necessary changes at half time. City’s improvement was drastic, and although they were eventually beaten 4–2, few would have been surprised had they fought all the way back to earn a result. It was a wonderful game of soccer.

Saturday’s clash with the Tractor Boys is unlikely to be so thrilling, but the newly promoted visitors have certainly offered more than mere competence during the first six weeks of the season. Their spirit was crucial to overturning a goal deficit late on against Fulham last weekend, with a 2–1 victory over the struggling Cottagers lifting Gary O’Neil’s side up to 10th in the Premier League table.

After struggling to compete at the highest level under Kieran McKenna two seasons ago, Ipswich seem far better prepared for the rigors of top-flight life this time around. However, that doesn’t mean they should be expected to walk away from the Etihad Stadium with their newfound self-assurance still intact.

Man City vs. Ipswich Score Prediction

Cityzens Maintain Perfect League Start

Man City have the chance to bounce back against the newly promoted Tractor Boys. | MB Media/Getty Images

Man City were undeterred by the resentment last weekend, and they should expect the hostilities to gradually fade as we naturally forget about their guilty verdict and wait patiently for the outcome of their appeal and subsequent sanctions.

They’re aiming to join an exclusive club by winning this weekend, with only Chelsea (2005–06) and Liverpool (2019–20) maintaining a 100% start to the Premier League season after seven games. Both, of course, went on to win the title, but neither had 114 financial breaches lingering over them.

Maresca has asserted that this fixture is the perfect “get right” game for the Cityzens after Wednesday’s defeat, and Ipswich may well feel the wrath of the hosts on Saturday.

Head-to-head record : While Ipswich have claimed more victories than Man City in this fixture (26 vs. 23), City have won each of the previous three meetings. When the two teams met in the top flight two seasons ago, Saturday’s hosts triumphed by an aggregate score of 10–1.

: While Ipswich have claimed more victories than Man City in this fixture (26 vs. 23), City have won each of the previous three meetings. When the two teams met in the top flight two seasons ago, Saturday’s hosts triumphed by an aggregate score of 10–1. Man City’s record vs. newly promoted teams: The Cityzens often treat newly promoted teams with disdain. They‘re unbeaten in 31 games against them, winning 28 and drawing three. The run stretches back to 2021, when they were beaten by Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United. Coventry City were the latest newbie to succumb, losing 1–0 in September.

Prediction: Man City 4–1 Ipswich

Phil Foden is ready to make an impact after serving a three-match domestic suspension for his petulant act in the Manchester derby. Foden wasn’t called upon against PSG in the week, but could displace Rayan Cherki in the No. 10 role on Saturday.

Maresca has hinted at rotation in City’s upcoming games, but there will likely be more changes when AEK Athens visit the Etihad on Matchday 3 of the league phase on Tuesday.

Erling Haaland should start against Ipswich, but there could be respite for Elliot Anderson in midfield. Ayyoub Bouaddi was impressive off the bench last time out and is in contention to make his first Premier League start on Saturday.

Enzo Fernández, Marc Guéhi and Rúben Dias are the other players who could earn rests over the next few days.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Fernández, Bouaddi; Ndiaye, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Ipswich Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

O’Neil belives his roster will be at full strength on Saturday, even if several players are set to undergo late fitness checks to determine whether they can play a part in Manchester.

Jack Taylor has been out of action since March with a knee injury and is closing in on a return. This fixture may arrive too soon, but he should be back in action before the November international break.

Zian Flemming is pushing Emersonn for the starting role in attack, and marquee midfield signing Exequiel Palacios should come back into Ipswich’s midfield after starting on the bench against Fulham. The Argentine will likely partner Saša Lukić in the engine room, with Florentino Luís making way.

O’Neil has publicly showcased how he’s stymied Haaland and Co. before using a back five, but the Ipswich boss isn’t expected to change shape on Saturday.

Ipswich predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Walton; Ouattara, Diop, O’Shea, Davis; Lukić, Luís; Maeda, Enciso, Clarke; Flemming.

What Time Does Man City vs. Ipswich Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Etihad Stadium

: Etihad Stadium Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Kickoff Time : 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Farai Hallam

Farai Hallam VAR: Andrew Kitchen

How to Watch Man City vs. Ipswich on TV, Live Stream

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