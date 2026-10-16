Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich: Changes on the Horizon After PSG Defeat

Enzo Maresca insisted that Saturday’s Premier League clash against Ipswich Town is the perfect game for Manchester City to bounce back after they were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain midweek.

A bonkers Champions League contest eventually ended 4–2 to the visiting back-to-back winners, who could’ve been 5–0 up at half-time but may have also headed back to Paris with nothing after City’s drastic second-half improvement.

A damning guility verdict continues to linger over the Cityzens, but they performed without fuss at Liverpool last weekend, and that’s the stoic level of performance Maresca will want his players to rediscover against Gary O’Neil’s newly promoted side.

Here’s how City could line up for the visit of the Tractor Boys.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich

Elliot Anderson earns some respite after the midweek challenge.

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Luis Enrique must‘ve felt vindicated on Wednesday evening, as Donnarumma failed to offer any heroics in a bid to stymie his former club. The Italian will want a much quieter outing this weekend.

RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes is a sure bet to return to the lineup here after Abdukodir Khusanov was given the runaround by Désiré Doué midweek.

CB: Rúben Dias—Dias was among the Cityzens bamboozled by the positionless Parisians last time out. Gary O’Neill’s Tractor Boys are unlikely to pose such issues for Dias & Co.

CB: Marc Guéhi—The England international has been a mainstay at the heart of City’s defense since he joined the club in January. Guéhi has insisted this group will “learn” from their midweek defeat.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—O’Reilly was handed just a brief cameo last time out, and his forward forays are likely to give the visitors headaches this weekend.

CM: Ayyoub Bouaddi—We’ve only caught glimpses of Bouaddi in City colors so far, but the teenager looks like the real deal. His first Premier League start should arrive here, with Elliot Anderson enjoying some respite after a busy opening to the campaign.

Pick Your Man City XI!

CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández was an issue for the Cityzens against PSG’s high-class and fluid midfield. The Argentine simply couldn’t keep up. Still, his box-crashing instincts will come in handy against a team that’ll likely set up to contain Maresca’s side.

RW: Iliman Ndiaye—A lively cameo on Wednesday should be enough for Ndiaye to work his way back into the team after he was quiet at Anfield.

AM: Phil Foden—Rayan Cherki has been superb through six weeks, but the Frenchman, like Fernández, offered little resistance to PSG’s genius last time out. Maresca has Foden back available after he served a three-match suspension, and the Englishman could replace Cherki in the No. 10 role.

LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku was unable to repeat his Anfield magic in Manchester last time out, but his ability to create separation and work an opening from nothing will be invaluable.

ST: Erling Haaland—Man City’s No. 9 remains inevitable, becoming the club’s all-time leading Champions League goalscorer in the week. Haaland sits atop the Premier League’s scoring charts after six games, but stiff competition looks set to arrive from Chelsea’s João Pedro.