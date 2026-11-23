Manchester City are in the midst of a domestic slump, so Enzo Maresca will hope that a change of competition will aid his players, who have won back-to-back Champions League games.

The Cityzens are without a win in four Premier League matches, and Maresca’s players were booed by a dismissive Etihad faithful after Fulham, a team against which they’d won 20 successive matches, claimed a point in Manchester on Saturday.

There’s an array of Mancunian links in Massimiliano Allegri’s Napoli roster, including the great Kevin De Bruyne, who returned to his old stomping ground for a 2–0 defeat at the hands of his former club last September. The Belgian will encounter a City side that looks distinctly unfamiliar from Pep Guardiola’s last title-winning outfit, and will aim to inflict more misery upon Maresca’s team at a delicate moment for the Italian after such an impressive opening.

Here’s how the two teams could line up on Tuesday evening.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Napoli

Maresca boldly dropped Enzo Fernández from his starting lineup against Fulham, with Ayyoub Bouaddi introduced to partner Elliot Anderson.

While Anderson, who scored Man City’s equalizer, enjoyed the freedom Bouaddi’s presence supplied, don’t be surprised if the City boss reinstalls Fernández in his midfield on Tuesday. Rayan Cherki will also fancy returning to the team after coming off the bench last time out. The Frenchman could work in tandem with Phil Foden against Allegri’s compact Neapolitans.

Antoine Semenyo remains sidelined with a knee injury, and Matheus Nunes was absent at the weekend. The quick turnaround will likely mean Abdukodir Khusanov keeps his place at right back, while Joško Gvardiol should replace Nico O’Reilly on the opposite side.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Napoli (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernández; Foden, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Napoli Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Unlike their hosts, Napoli are dealing with an extensive list of absentees, forcing Allegri to change tack.

The visitors are expected to be without several key figures on Tuesday, including goalkeeper Alex Meret, captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, midfield metronome Stanislav Lobotka and live wire Alisson Santos. Alessandro Buongiorno also hasn’t featured this season due to a knee injury.

De Bruyne returns to his old stomping ground and should find himself in the starting lineup, having replaced Antonio Vergara after 12 minutes at the weekend. Scott McTominay was Napoli’s match-winner last time out against Torino, and he’ll start alongside the Belgian in midfield.

Napoli predicted lineup vs. Man City (3-5-1-1): Milinković-Savić; Beukema, Rrahmani, Marín; Politano, Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay, Spinazzola; De Bruyne; Højlund.