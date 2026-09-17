Man City vs. Norwich City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City are hunting back-to-back Carabao Cups and host Norwich City on the first step of their title defense in the third round this Thursday.

The Cityzens won their ninth trophy in this competition last season, after conquering Arsenal in March’s final, and they can move level with current record champions Liverpool by clinching the it again this season. For Enzo Maresca, it provides a first shot at major silverware.

The Italian has overseen a perfect start to the competitive season following a disastrous Community Shield performance, with five straight wins secured across the Premier League and Champions League. Controversy engulfed their most recent victory, however, as Erling Haaland’s strike, which should have been ruled out for offside, earned a 10-man Manchester derby triumph.

Things should prove less contentious against Norwich, who are currently 14th in the EFL Championship after seven outings. Currently under the guidance of Philippe Clement, the Canaries will need an absolute miracle to make it into the fourth round.

Man City vs. Norwich Score Prediction

Cityzens Ease Beyond Canaries

Norwich should prove no match for Enzo Maresca’s men. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

This contest should prove, well, no contest at all.

One would be brave to bet against a high-scoring victory for City, who have the squad depth to rotate and still demolish their second-tier visitors. While not all of their performances have been particularly sharp this season, they should strut their stuff against limited opposition.

Norwich’s main issue this season is their defense, with 13 goals conceded in the league so far. They allowed four at Middlesbrough last time out and are yet to keep a clean sheet in any competition, which spells significant trouble heading to the Etihad Stadium.

Of course, City can’t afford any complacency as they look to book their ticket to the fourth round, but they’re unlikely to be shown much resistance by Clement’s men.

Head-to-head record : Norwich have pulled off the odd upset in this fixture during their brief spells in the top flight, but trips to the Etihad have generally been miserable. They have lost their last four visits and conceded 19 goals in the process.

: Norwich have pulled off the odd upset in this fixture during their brief spells in the top flight, but trips to the Etihad have generally been miserable. They have lost their last four visits and conceded 19 goals in the process. City’s Carabao delight: There was a time in which the Cityzens once dominated this competition under Pep Guardiola, and it’s fitting that the trophy was clinched in his final season at the club. City have won the competition in six of the last 11 years, and have only exited at the third round once since winning the title in 2013–14.

Prediction: Man City 4–1 Norwich

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Norwich

Wholesale changes are expected.

City will have to cope without Phil Foden on Thursday as he serves the first game of a three-match ban. The Englishman was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes in the Manchester derby.

Jérémy Doku is “very close” to making his City return, but he’s unlikely to be risked from the start against Norwich.

Maresca has hinted at involvement for some of the squad’s emerging academy talents at the Etihad, with Ryan McAidoo and Kaden Braithwaite among those who should earn meaningful minutes from the start or bench.

Gerónimo Rulli should make his City debut between the posts, while Ayyoub Bouaddi, Rico Lewis, Vitor Reis, Mateo Kovačić, Allan and Rayan Aït-Nouri are among others who could come into the XI.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Norwich (4-2-3-1): Rulli; Lewis, Khusanov, Reis, O’Reilly; Bouaddi, Kovačić; Allan, Ndiaye, Aït-Nouri; Semenyo.

Norwich Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Mohamed Touré is in terrific form. | David Watts/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Clement has several injuries to contend with midweek, limiting his selection pool. Ali Ahmed, Gabriel Forsyth, Mirko Topić and Lucien Mahovo are all absent though fitness issues.

Norwich should name a strong lineup for the trip to the Etihad as they look to avoid embarrassment, with their usual cast of starters featuring from the first whistle.

City will need to keep an eye on in-form Australian striker Mohamed Touré, who has six goal involvements in seven appearances this season and 15 strikes in 19 appearances since joining Norwich in February.

Young midfielder Jacob Wright, who played four times for City, will feature at the Etihad for the first time since leaving the club in Feb. 2025.

Norwich predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Kovačević; Stacey, McConville, Córdoba, Chrisene; McLean, Mattsson; Brooks, Diallo, Schwartau; Touré.

What Time Does Man City vs. Norwich Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Etihad Stadium

: Etihad Stadium Date : Thursday, Sept. 17

: Thursday, Sept. 17 Kickoff Time : 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

: 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT Referee: Ruebyn Ricardo

How to Watch Man City vs. Norwich on TV, Live Stream

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