Why Erling Haaland’s ‘Offside’ Winner Against Man Utd Was Allowed

Erling Haaland scored the lone goal of Sunday’s derby to give Manchester City a narrow win at Old Trafford, but it wasn’t devoid of intense controversy. In fact, Manchester United center back Lisandro Martínez railed at the “injustice” of a supposedly “offside” winner.

Playing with 10 men following Phil Foden’s equally divisive first-half red card, City had a mountain to climb trying to survive against their arch-rivals in hostile territory.

The post and a some inspired Gianluigi Donnarumma saves ensured City remained afloat, keeping the game level and opening the door for a smash-and-grab.

On the hour, Haaland appeared unmarked at the back post and found the back of the net with City’s only shot on target of the second half. Initially the goal was disallowed for what seemed like a clear offside. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was given and Haaland ran to celebrate the eventual game winner.

Premier League Release Unseen Footage of Haaland’s Goal

The broadcast angle of Haaland’s winner. | X/SkySportsPL

Joško Gvardiol whipped a cross from the edge of the box that Haaland got on the end of. The broadcast camera angle (above) made it seem like Haaland was clearly offside when Gvardiol sent in the cross, but further review from VAR revealed something different.

Haaland was marginally played onside by Patrick Dorgu, who stretched his leg in an effort to block Gvardiol’s cross and managed to slightly deflect it into Haaland’s path.

The Premier League’s official footage showed Haaland to be onside. | X/PLMatchCentre

In a simple world, that would have been the end of the investigation. However, as it was pointed out by Martínez—the defender who curiously left Haaland unattended at the back post—there was the considerable issue of Enzo Fernández to consider.

Why Enzo Fernandez Was Not Penalized in Man City Goal

Haaland was the difference-maker at Old Trafford. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

No amount of unseen angles could show Fernández in anything other than an offside position when he dove attempting to head the cross in front of Martínez. However, City’s Argentine midfielder didn’t touch the ball and the Premier League Match Centre later clarified that he wasn’t interfering with play.

“VAR checked the referee’s call of no goal for offside—and determined that Haaland was in an onside position and recommended that the goal was awarded. The VAR also deemed that while in an offside position, Fernández didn’t play the ball.”

There’s some debate as to whether Fernández influenced the play despite not touching the ball, with some alleging he dragged Martínez to try and mark him, leaving Haaland alone at the back post as a result. The defender took up that argument himself.

Martinez Rails Against ‘Injustice’ of Man Utd Defeat

Lisandro Martínez (left) got up close and personal with Erling Haaland. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“I think [Fernández] was offside,” Martínez bluntly explained to Sky Sports postmatch. “What I can’t understand is the rules. He was there! I went to him because he was in front of me. That’s why Haaland was free at the back.

“I want to be calm but it is so hard. Every season the officials come to our club and spend an hour explaining the rules and they look so confident with that. Then after, five or six people [officials] doing this kind of mistake in the Premier League is unacceptable.

“We have to go home with this injustice.”

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville echoed Martínez’s indignation. “The officials will be nervous about this goal,” he sighed. “When they look back on this, they will recognize they got this wrong. The question is does Fernández, who is offside, stop Martínez getting the ball? He does.”

Haaland wasn’t too bothered about his teammate. The striker was more concerned by the idea that he could ever be offside. “I thought there was maybe someone who flicked it because I normally don’t go offside, so I told [referee] Michael Oliver I took it a bit personally that he thought I was offside!”