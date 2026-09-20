Man City vs. Sunderland: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City are aiming to continue their perfect start to the season when they face Sunderland in Sunday’s Premier League bout.

The Black Cats visit the Etihad Stadium in the aftermath of their first victory on the continent in almost 50 years after an Enzo Le Fée penalty helped them edge past Eredivsie joint-leaders AZ Alkmaar in their opening Europa League outing of the season.

Man City were also in midweek action, having defeated Porto in their first Champions League fixture ahead of the Manchester derby. This time, Enzo Maresca’s side thumped Norwich City 5–0 to advance into the Carabao Cup fourth round.

City have won all six of their games since the Community Shield, including four in the Premier League to keep pace with champions Arsenal. They currently look the most likely to compete with the Gunners, who beat Sunderland 2–0 at the Stadium of Light last weekend, for the title, having successfully retooled their personnel in the summer.

Man City vs. Sunderland Score Prediction

Cityzens Maintain Perfect Start

The Cityzens have a perfect record to maintain. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Rarely do the Cityzens win as they did last week. Phil Foden’s red card forced Maresca’s men to retreat, but they were able to keep their cross-city rivals at arm’s length on either side of Erling Haaland’s controversial winner.

This has been an excellent start to the Maresca era, but the Italian believes the toughest test of City’s season to date beckons.

“I know how strong they are, and I have the feeling that on Sunday we need a top performance to beat them, and we need to be 100% to win the game," the City boss said.

Régis Le Bris is celebrating his 100th game at the helm, and victory for the visitors here would rank as their most impressive since they returned to the top flight in 2025.

Head-to-head record : The Cityzens have had a hold over Sunderland historically, and that continued upon the Black Cats’ return to the Premier League last season. Man City haven’t lost in this fixture in 11 games, and Sunderland haven’t won on City’s patch since 1998, when the two teams were still competing in the second tier. They’ve never won on this ground before.

: The Cityzens have had a hold over Sunderland historically, and that continued upon the Black Cats’ return to the Premier League last season. Man City haven’t lost in this fixture in 11 games, and Sunderland haven’t won on City’s patch since 1998, when the two teams were still competing in the second tier. They’ve never won on this ground before. Erling Haaland’s scoring quest: City’s goal machine is chasing another Golden Boot this season, but he’s also out to complete the set. Sunderland are the only Premier League team he’s yet to score against, so there’s extra incentive for the Norwegian this weekend. He’ll have the chance to add Coventry City and Hull City to his collection this term, too.

Prediction: Man City 2–0 Sunderland

The hosts are without the suspended Phil Foden.

Maresca has said he’s hopeful Jérémy Doku will be fit to feature for the first time since the Community Shield on Sunday. The Belgian has spent more than a month on the sidelines recovering from a calf injury.

Doku’s return means City are suddenly well-stocked in wide areas, but Phil Foden’s suspension means we could see another playmaker, Rayan Cherki, drift out to the right flank. Enzo Fernández could be used in an advanced midfield role, with Ayyoub Bouaddi ready to make his first Premier League start alongside Elliot Anderson.

The Cityzens have a clean bill of health entering the extended international break, and Maresca will be praying that his players return to Manchester in October unscathed.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Bouaddi, Anderson; Cherki, Fernández, Semenyo; Haaland.

Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Sunderland head into Sunday’s contest off the back of their Europa League bow.

Sunderland made their Europa League bow on Wednesday, with new signing Malick Fofana starting down the left flank. Fofana is being eased in at the start of his career on Wearside, having joined the club late in the summer window.

Ecuadorian international Nilson Angulo is likely to come in for the former Lyon starlet, while Brian Brobbey is a sure bet to replace Wilson Isidor up top.

Defender Reinildo serves a one-game suspension after he received two yellow cards in the defeat to Arsenal, so summer arrival Dayann Methalie could deputise at left back on Sunday.

The visitors are certainly without Romaine Mundle and Habib Diarra, with the former unlikely to play again this calendar year due to a knee injury. The knock Omar Alderete sustained against AZ means he’s a doubt for the trip to Manchester.

Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Danso, Methalie; Xhaka, Sadiki; Meunier, Le Fée, Angulo; Brobbey.

What Time Does Man City vs. Sunderland Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Etihad Stadium

: Etihad Stadium Date : Sunday, Sept. 20

: Sunday, Sept. 20 Kickoff Time : 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Rob Jones

Rob Jones VAR: Michael Salisbury

How to Watch Man City vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream

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