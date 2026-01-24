Man City vs. Wolves: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

A woefully out-of-sorts Manchester City are back at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, having suffered two chastening defeats in consecutive games.

Pep Guardiola’s side were dire in last weekend’s Manchester derby and perhaps even worse in the Arctic Circle on Tuesday night. City succumbed to a 3–1 defeat at Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, having fallen 3–0 behind at the start of the second half.

Their attempt at a comeback was compromised by Rodri’s dismissal after the hour mark, and the visitors were eventually fortunate that Bodø didn’t triumph by a more handsome margin.

They’re desperately out of sorts and in need of a return to winning ways this weekend. Wolverhampton Wanderers, though, are finally showing signs of resistance under Rob Edwards.

A goalless stalemate with Newcastle United means only three Premier League teams are currently on longer unbeaten runs than Wolves (four games), but they remain bottom of the table. Moreover, Saturday’s visitors are still 14 points adrift of safety. Derby County’s record-low 11-point haul hasn’t been bypassed either.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s preview of Saturday’s Premier League clash.

What Time Does Man City vs. Wolves Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Etihad Stadium

: Etihad Stadium Date : Saturday, Jan. 24

: Saturday, Jan. 24 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee : Farai Hallam

: Farai Hallam VAR: Darren England

Man City vs. Wolves Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Man City: 4 wins

4 wins Wolves: 1 win

1 win Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Man City Wolves Bodø/Glimt 3–1 Man City - 20–01–26 Wolves 0–0 Newcastle - 18–01–26 Man Utd 2–0 Man City - 17–01–26 Wolves 6–1 Shrewsbury - 10–01–26 Newcastle 0–2 Man City - 13–01–26 Everton 1–1 Wolves - 07–01–26 Man City 10–1 Exeter - 10–01–26 Wolves 3–0 West Ham - 03–01–26 Man City 1–1 Brighton - 07–01–26 Man Utd 1–1 Wolves - 30–12–25

How to Watch Man City vs. Wolves on TV, Live Stream

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom Not televised—audio coverage available via BBC Radio 5 Live & Man City Radio United States Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada Mexico Max Mexico

Man City Team News

Rodri was sent off in Arctic on Tuesday evening. | Mats Torbergsen/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

Man City have been a mess defensively as of late, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise given their number of absences. Rúben Dias, Joško Gvardiol and John Stones remain sidelined for the hosts, but Guardiola can call upon Marc Guéhi after his arrival from Crystal Palace earlier in the week.

Guéhi was labelled a “top central defender” by his new manager upon his arrival, and he’ll be straight into the City team on Saturday afternoon. While he predominantly played on the left side at Palace, the England international could partner Nathan Aké on his debut.

Nico González had a chance of returning for the derby, but didn’t travel to the Arctic during the week. Guardiola has since said it’d be unlikely for the midfielder to come back in this weekend.

Matheus Nunes is a doubt through illness, while Savinho, Oscar Bobb and Mateo Kovačić are still out injured.

Guéhi will make his Man City debut. | FotMo

Man City predicted lineup vs. Wolves (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Khusanov, Guéhi, Aké, O’Reilly; Rodri; Semenyo, Reijnders, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Wolves Team News

Toti Gomes has been sidelined for the past month. | Brett Patzke/WWFC/Wolves/Getty Images

The visitors have considerably fewer injury concerns compared to City, nor did they have to travel to the Arctic in midweek.

Wolves are set to be without Toti Gomes again due to a hamstring injury, and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is dealing with a similar issue. The French midfielder is a doubt for the trip to Manchester.

Edwards named Jørgen Strand Larsen among the substitutes last weekend, but he’d be wise to bring him back into the team on Saturday. The centre forward could partner the similarly imposing Tolu Arokadare and aim to physically overwhelm the vulnerable hosts.

Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Wolves have steadily improved as of late. | FotMob

Wolves predicted lineup vs. Man City (3-5-2): Sá; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejčí; Tchatchoua, André, Gomes, Mané, H. Bueno; Arokadare, Strand Larsen.

Man City vs. Wolves Score Prediction

Guéhi’s inclusion should help stabilise City’s defence, as should Nico in midfield—if he’s deemed fit to start. They’ve been a mess in recent outings, with both Manchester United and Bodø running amok.

Wolves don’t boast the surprise factor of Michael Carrick’s United, nor will they bring sub-zero temperatures and an artificial pitch with them to the Etihad this weekend. Still, there’s scope for them to make life difficult for the home side, who are unlikely to be completely sure of themselves.

However, City simply cannot drop points here. It’s an absolute must win, and win they shall.

Prediction: Man City 2–0 Wolves

