Man City XI vs. Aston Villa: Guardiola Makes Final Selection—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Pep Guardiola takes to the Manchester City touchline for the final time as his decade-long spell ends against Aston Villa on Sunday.

There is nothing riding on Man City’s battle with the recently crowned Europa League champions after the midweek draw at Bournemouth handed Arsenal the Premier League title. However, the Cityzens can still hold their heads high at the end of a campaign in which they won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

The celebration of Guardiola’s incredible, trophy-laden stint will be ferocious at the Etihad Stadium, the Spaniard having already been honored by having a stand named after him. Can the legendary coach sign off with victory?

Emotional Farewells for Bernardo Silva, John Stones

Two City stalwarts step out for the final time. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Guardiola will adopt a new role as an ambassador and technical adviser for the City Football Group, but his faithful servants Bernardo Silva and John Stones will be leaving the Manchester giants permanently when their contracts expire this summer. The long-serving duo will say their farewells against Villa.

City don’t have any fitness concerns for the match, with Abdukodir Khusanov, Rodri and Joško Gvardiol having all returned in recent weeks. It remains to be seen if Guardiola will tinker with his preferred XI one last time.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts : N/A

: N/A 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)

Stones will be promoted into the XI one last time. | FotMob

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—James Trafford has been the goalkeeper in the two competitions City have won this season, an odd quirk of the campaign for Donnarumma.

RB: Matheus Nunes—The all-action right back has firmly established himself as Guardiola’s undisputed first-choice. Will City’s next manager—almost certainly Enzo Maresca—feel similarly?

CB: John Stones—“I honestly could never have dreamt of doing the things that I’ve done,” Stones confessed in the build-up to Sunday’s game. Ten years after arriving at the Etihad, the defender leaves having won 17 titles for the club.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Guéhi’s prosperous City career has only just begun, the defender scooping the FA Cup last weekend having been unable to feature in the Carabao Cup triumph in March.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—O’Reilly’s phenomenal season has earned him a place in England’s World Cup squad and a nomination for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

CM: Rodri—Rodri has been essential to Guardiola’s success at the Etihad, the Spaniard’s destructive abilities often the difference for City at the peak of their powers. He’s been transformed into a Ballon d’Or winner by his compatriot.

CM: Bernardo Silva—Few can match Silva’s Premier League and City legacy. The effortlessly brilliant playmaker will make his 460th appearance for the club against Villa and leaves with an astonishing collection of trophies.

RW: Antoine Semenyo—City’s FA Cup final match-winner has been an exceptional mid-season addition for the Cityzens, helping propel the club to two more trophies.

AM: Rayan Cherki—Cherki has been surprisingly dropped for recent matches, but City look a much more creative force when the Frenchman is occupying pockets of space in dangerous areas.

LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku has enjoyed a productive term and will hope a positive World Cup campaign with Belgium can be followed by an even more explosive 2026–27 season.

ST: Erling Haaland—While not yet technically official, Haaland will win his third Premier League Golden Boot come full time on Sunday. The Norwegian’s 27 strikes lead next-best Igor Thiago, who has notched 22.

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