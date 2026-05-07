Man City XI vs. Brentford: January Signing Dropped—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

13 chaotic minutes may well have cost Manchester City the Premier League title, even if Jérémy Doku was able to rescue the Cityzens a point at Everton with a superb stoppage-time goal.

The significance of Doku’s strike will likely be revealed on Sunday afternoon when a rejuvenated Arsenal travel to the relegation-threatened West Ham United, but City must first take care of business when Brentford visit the Etihad Stadium.

Their position of strength has been surrendered to the Gunners once more, whose progression into the Champions League final should only embolden their pursuit of a first league title in 22 years.

Here’s how City could line up on home soil this weekend.

Doubts Remain Over Rodri’s Fitness

Rodri picked up a groin injury in the seemingly crucial win over Arsenal. | Copa/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola said ahead of Monday’s trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium that Rodri was progressing well in his recovery from a groin injury, but the Spaniard fatefully didn‘t feature on Merseyside.

City’s desperation for a streak of wins to even give them a chance of reclaiming the Premier League title means Rodri could return to Guardiola’s midfield on Saturday alongside the soon-departing Bernardo Silva.

Rúben Dias has been missing since mid-March with a thigh injury, but the Cityzens had coped well in the Portuguese’s absence before their trip to Everton. Still, Dias doesn’t appear close to making a comeback, and City don’t need to rush the defender back, especially with the World Cup lurking.

Joško Gvardiol’s World Cup was thrust into doubt when he suffered a tibial fracture in January, and it seems unlikely for the Croatian international to play again this season.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts : Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, Rodri.

: Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, Rodri. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1)

Rodri’s return would be massive for the Cityzens. | FotMob

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Not even a huge save from Iliman Ndiaye could prevent Donnarumma from conceding three times in 13 minutes at Everton. The Italian’s frailties when claiming crosses were exposed by an inswinging James Garner corner, and Brentford are bound to test last season’s Champions League-winning goalkeeper on that front this weekend.

RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes could barely keep his footing as City succumbed to an Evertonian blitz. He’s had a fine season at right back, but Monday night was a reminder of his limitations.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—The Uzbekistani defender had been superb amid City’s upsurge pre-Everton, and it’ll be interesting to see how Monday night’s rumbling will impact the typically tranquil Khusanov.

CB: Marc Guéhi—The England international has played every single Premier League minute for the Cityzens since joining the club in January. He’ll be out to prove that his game-changing mistake was just a blip.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—The auxiliary left back has been a constant in Guardiola’s team during the run-in, and the Spaniard may have regretted trusting Nico González over him alongside Bernardo Silva last time out.

CM: Bernardo Silva—Even Guardiola‘s right-hand man wilted at the Hill Dickinson, but City’s captain will not go down without a fight, with his career in Manchester winding down.

CM: Rodri—He may still not be quite at the level that saw him win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, but City’s vulnerabilities without their No. 16 were evident in the second half at Everton.

AM: Phil Foden—A slight tinker to City’s attack could see Foden, who recently signed a four-year contract extension with the club despite a difficult couple of seasons, come back into Guardiola’s XI. Only against Brighton & Hove Albion (eight) has Foden scored more Premier League goals against than Brentford (seven).

RW: Rayan Cherki—It’s been a while since we’ve seen Cherki work in tandem with Foden from the outset, but Antoine Semenyo’s recent downturn should see Guardiola rely upon City’s magicians.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland faces off against the only player who could potentially catch him in the Golden Boot race this weekend, with Igor Thiago three goals off the Norwegian’s haul of 25.

LW: Jérémy Doku—Two wicked strikes that were worthy of winning any match only earned City a point on Merseyside. Doku has primarily shone as a playmaker rather than a goalscorer this season, with his 50 open-play chances created being the most in the division.

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