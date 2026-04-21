Man City XI vs. Burnley—Midfield Star Misses Out: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester City have all the momentum in the Premier League’s title race, and they could move to the division’s summit for the first time since the opening month of the season on Wednesday night.

A 2–1 victory over slumping league leaders Arsenal pulled City to within three points of the Gunners, who had the chance to move 12 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side when Bournemouth visited north London two Saturdays ago.

While many have refused to believe this iteration of the Cityzens are capable of winning the lot, their supreme run of form over the past month bears resemblance to title-winning outfits of the not-so-recent past.

Not only can they move to the top of the table here, but the title hopefuls can also condemn Burnley to the second tier with a victory.

Rodri’s Groin Injury A Source of Concern

Rodri was forced off late on against Arsenal. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Rodri’s groin injury was a late blemish on Man City’s crucial victory over Arsenal, and Guardiola said postmatch that he ”doesn’t know” how long the midfielder will be out for.

The Spaniard’s uptick in form has played a crucial role in the Cityzens’ stellar run of results, and no risks are likely to be taken midweek. Guardiola will hope to have Rodri available for Saturday’s FA Cup semifinal, as well as upcoming league bouts against Everton, Bournemouth and Brentford.

Rúben Dias is likely to miss out again with the ankle injury he sustained in training, while Joško Gvardiol has been sidelined for much of 2026 with a broken leg. The Croatian defender will hope to be back up to speed in time for the start of the World Cup this summer.

The quick turnaround from Sunday means Guardiola may tinker with his winning formula at Turf Moor.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, Rodri.

Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, Rodri. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1)

Guardiola could make a few changes to his winning formula. | FotMob

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—We saw the best and worst of Donnarumma last time out, with his mammoth save on the hour atoning for his dreadful first-half mishap. He’s unlikely to be overly busy in Lancashire.

RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes is quietly having a really good season as City’s first-choice right back. His impressive form may force the club to reconsider their summer transfer priorities.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—John Stones was back on the bench at the weekend, but Guardiola will be sticking with the speedy Uzbek who’s maturing tremendously in Manchester.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Guéhi has been excellent in sky blue since joining the club in January, and his signing will be regarded as one of the key turning points in City’s season should they go on to win the title.

LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—Nico O’Reilly may earn some respite despite his importance to Guardiola’s latest framework, given that he was dealing with a knock entering Sunday’s game. Aït-Nouri is a perfectly capable alternative who’ll enjoy combining with Rayan Cherki.

DM: Nico González—Rodri will not be risked, even if he’s avoided a significant issue. In his place, González, who made his first Premier League appearance since February at the weekend, will be aiming to rediscover his form from the autumn.

DM: Tijjani Reijnders—Bernardo Silva was outstanding at the weekend, and Guardiola won’t want to be without him here. However, with far tougher fixtures on the horizon, the City boss may consider preserving his captain midweek.

RW: Savinho—Antoine Semenyo struggled at the weekend and could be rotated out of the team in favor of Savinho, who has barely featured in the Premier League this season after almost joining Tottenham Hotspur last summer. The Brazilian is capable down both flanks.

AM: Rayan Cherki—City’s X-factor has spearheaded their late-season surge, and he was at it again on Sunday in the big one. It’ll be hard for Guardiola not to play him as much as possible during City’s remaining league outings.

LW: Jérémy Doku—The Belgian could encounter a familiar face at Turf Moor, with former City defender Kyle Walker potentially getting the nod down the right side of Burnley’s backline.

ST: Erling Haaland—After battling fiercely with Gabriel and ultimately winning the war, Haaland shouldn’t endure such rigorous treatment on Wednesday night. The City striker has scored seven times in four outings against the Clarets.

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