Manchester City travel to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time on Monday evening with ground to make up in the title race.

Pep Guardiola was wary of a new venue while staring at a six-point gap to Arsenal. “It will be weird because the old Everton stadium was so cool and nice, very British,” he mused this week. “I loved going there.” And for good reason. Guardiola strung together nine consecutive victories at Goodison Park before Everton’s move to the docks over the summer.

Given City’s imperious form and the hosts’ patchy adaptation to life at the Hill Dickinson, Guardiola may soon develop a fondness for this new setting.

Rodri’s Touch-and-Go Fitness

Rodri was forced off late on against Arsenal. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

The main fitness uncertainty for Guardiola to juggle is Rodri. City’s reliance upon the Spanish conductor is not as pronounced as it once was but they are undoubtedly a better team with the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner strolling around the base of midfield.

All Guardiola would offer was that Rodri is “getting better.” City still have six games of the season to play, including the FA Cup final, and a hasty return for the 29-year-old could lead to an even more serious setback.

There is no doubting the qualities of Nico O’Reilly, who has served as an admirable stand-in. The only issue is that by starting the talented teenager in midfield, he can’t wander into that area from left back. Rayan Aït-Nouri does not offer the same central influence.

With an eye on what is still to come, Rodri may not be risked on Monday night.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts : Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, Rodri.

: Joško Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, Rodri. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1)

Pep Guardiola has settled upon a regular lineup lately. | FotMob

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—When the prodigious goalkeeper was a towering youngster, his mother used to have show opposition teams his I.D. to prove that he wasn’t an adult breaking the rules. It may take legal identification to convince some people that he is still only 27.

RB: Matheus Nunes—The once-maligned midfielder has transformed himself into City’s undisputed first-choice right back.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—Khusanov’s first name is a combination of the Arabic words Abd, al- and Qadir. It translates to “servant, who can do everything,” which feels pretty fitting for his recent performances.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Since Guéhi made his debut in a routine win over Wolverhampton Wanderers back in January, he is the only City outfield player to feature in every available Premier League minute.

LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—It’s been a stop-start debut campaign for the former Wolves fullback, who has to rely upon O’Reilly getting called upon in midfield to even get a game.

CM: Bernardo Silva—The subject of squad-wide teasing for his “old man clothes,” Bernardo’s former teammate Gabriel Jesus was convinced that the Portuguese midfielder dressed so poorly it had to be part of an elaborate prank.

CM: Nico O’Reilly—The academy graduate has only lost one Premier League game which he’s started across a successful beginning to his exciting career.

AM: Rayan Cherki—“There are many years and games where opponents will be tight,” Guardiola warned last summer, with away games against the likes of Everton in mind. “We need quality, special quality in the final third and pure talent.” He bought the perfect player for that very scenario. “Rayan has it.”

RW: Antoine Semenyo—The former Bournemouth forward has already lost once to Everton this season. He can scarcely afford a repeat.

ST: Erling Haaland—City’s robotic striker only made one appearance at Everton's former Goodison Park home (and he scored). There is every chance he will repeat the feat on unfamiliar turf.

LW: Jérémy Doku—The mercurial dribbler is confident in his own ability but recently acknowledged in a series of interviews that he is missing one fundamental quality: goals. “Even five tap-ins a season, that would make a big difference,” he told The Times.

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