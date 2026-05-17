Man Utd Seal First $51 Million Sale of Summer Transfer Window

Rasmus Højlund will cease to be a Manchester United player when the summer transfer window opens, joining Napoli following the conclusion of his initial loan with the Serie A club.

Højlund moved to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona last September, with the loan arrangement including an obligation for Napoli to make it a permanent transfer in the likely event of Champions League qualification for the 2026–27 season.

That place in Europe’s elite competition was clinched on Sunday. Napoli’s 3–0 win away at Pisa secured a guaranteed top-four finish with one match left to play. Antonio Conte’s side sit second, behind newly crowned champions Inter, and will stay there if they don’t lose at home to Udinese next weekend.

Rasmus Højlund will remain in Italy. | Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Højlund scored the third goal of the Pisa game in stoppage time, with the result triggering a $51.2 million (£38.4 million) switch that will be completed in the coming weeks. It means that the Danish striker will not be subjected to the kind of uncertainty governing Marcus Rashford’s future at this moment in time and will have no need to return to Manchester United.

Højlund has been Antonio Conte’s preferred No. 9 this season, directly benefiting from Romelu Lukaku spending months on the sidelines with several injuries. The 23-year-old has scored 11 times in Serie A, making it the most prolific season of his career in a league setting—he has 15 in all competitions, which is one shy of his tally for Manchester United in 2023–24.

The transfer fee represents a significant loss for the Red Devils, who rolled the dice on Højlund in the summer of 2023 by agreeing a deal with Atalanta starting at an initial $81.9 million. They will only make back just over 60% of the outlay, although bringing a substantial sum into the club for player who was deemed surplus to requirements once Benjamin Šeško arrived is important.

Hojlund Delivers ‘Emotional’ Man Utd Farewell

Rasmus Højlund was all smiles on Sunday. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Shortly after the final whistle of Napoli’s victory, Højlund took to social media to mark a transfer which—to his mind—came last summer.

“This goal felt symbolic because it means two things. We now secured Champions League with Napoli, which means because of my contract I’m now officially a Napoli player and I’m saying goodbye to Manchester United,” he wrote on Instagram. “That feels weird, because for the past year I already feel like a Napoli player. The way you fans supported me, made me feel like home and let me find my confidence again is something I’m so grateful for.

“To say goodbye to Manchester United is something that kinda feels emotional too. My childhood dream came true by playing at Old Trafford in a red jersey. So the goal today symbolizes a new confident start, in which I will give everything for the time ahead to Napoli, and a thank you to all the fans, players and staff of Manchester United who made the dream I had as a kid come true. It’s time for new dreams, so let’s chase them.

Who Will be Man Utd’s Next No. 9?

No. 9 hasn’t brought its recent wearers much success. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Højlund’s No. 9 shirt hasn’t been worn since the final day of the 2024–25 Premier League season, a year and a week ago, and will soon be officially vacated.

It is one of the more storied jerseys in the club’s history—along with No. 7—primarily because of a longstanding association with Manchester United icon Sir Bobby Charlton. But it has had many other legendary occupants, including Jack Rowley, Tommy Taylor, Brian McClair and Andy Cole.

Yet the success of those wearing it has considerably waned in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Radamel Falcao, on loan from Monaco in 2014–15, proved barely fit enough to get on the pitch, while Anthony Martial ended up more bad than good across two spells with the digit. Romelu Lukaku ultimately flattered to deceive and Højlund had a far better season when he wore No. 11. Short-term asset Zlatan Ibrahimović was the one to do it most justice, scoring 28 times during 2016–17.

With Højlund soon to be consigned to the past, No. 9 could have a new wearer next season. The question is who, because Manchester United are not expected to recruit a striker this summer—central midfield, left wing, left back and goalkeeper are higher priority positions.

Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Šeško have reasons not to change. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

That suggests No. 9 could be taken by someone already on the roster. Bryan Mbeumo, No. 19, might be a contender but has a long-term affinity with his current jersey, having worn it for every club he has played for to date. The more obvious successor would be Šeško, although he chose his current No. 30 jersey very deliberately for similar reasons, wearing it for former clubs RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg. He hasn’t worn No. 9 since playing for Slovenia U17s.

It’s also plausible that No. 9 could go to a new left-wing signing instead. Yan Diomande has briefly worn it at senior international level for Côte d’Ivoire, while it wouldn’t be completely alien to Rafael Leão because of a past with Portugal’s junior national teams. Speculation is growing about Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, who has previously worn No. 29 for Marseille and Sheffield United.

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