Man Utd ‘Hindered’ in Hunt for Man City’s Premier League Target—Limits Summer Scope

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest’s star midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, a known target for Manchester City, yet their new wage structure has the potential to hinder negotiations in this instance and for other players going forward.

Gibbs-White is a player of obvious appeal. Blessed with a grizzled blend of industry and dexterity, the punchy playmaker has consistently delivered attacking contributions despite playing for a Nottingham Forest side routinely battling against relegation.

Since moving to the City Ground in 2022, the 26-year-old has amassed 28 Premier League assists—a tally bettered by only five players in the entire division (Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes, Bukayo Saka, Kevin De Bruyne, Martin Ødegaard).

United are thought to be “monitoring” an approach for Gibbs-White, per the Daily Mail. Given the calibre of the established England international, the Red Devils are not alone in their hunt—Manchester City have also been credited with interest in the attacking midfielder.

In fact, the same report bills City as “the favourites” to sign Gibbs-White because of the “new financial norm” at United, which has seen the club adopt a deliberate attempt to reduce their salary expenditure.

Man Utd’s Struggles to Sign Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White is on a competitive salary. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto.Getty Images

That Gibbs-White is still a Forest player is a surprise for many. News broke last July Tottenham Hotspur had triggered a £60 million ($81.3 million) release clause in his contract, a medical was scheduled, replica Spurs shirts were already being printed. Forest, however, had other ideas.

Buoyed by a seventh-placed Premier League finish and the promise of European football, the Tricky Trees retaliated and ended up convincing Gibbs-White to sign a new three-contract extension just 16 days later.

That deal came with a painfully awkward announcement video, the figure of club owner Evangelos Marinakis looming large over the scene. “There was significant interest from various clubs,” Marinakis mused, “but we were determined to build our future with Morgan at the heart of it.” And also brought a significant pay hike.

The Mail claim that Gibbs-White is on a weekly salary in the region of £150,000—which, in the new-look wage structure of Manchester United, is supposedly comparable to the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško. In a bid to preserve their long-term financial future, United are no longer willing to splurge on the short-term buzz of a high-salary recruit.

The removal of this trump card could put them at a “severe disadvantage” in the race for Gibbs-White as well as his Forest teammate Elliot Anderson and any other Premier League player already on a hefty pay packet. Given the financial riches available to clubs in England’s top flight, almost every team can afford to have one or two high earners.

Are Man Utd in Danger of Becoming the New Spurs?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is under scrutiny once again. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

It’s timely that this news comes at a similar time to the release of United’s latest accounts. The club made a big show of celebrating the money which has been saved by brutally cutting the jobs of 450 non-playing staff members and now it seems as though they have belatedly turned the pruning sheers towards the players’ wage bill.

This was the ploy Tottenham adopted under Daniel Levy. Strict control of the club’s wage bill ensured Spurs were in rude health financially, giving them the platform to construct one of the world’s best stadiums while still ranking among the richest clubs on the planet. However, it also limited their pull in the transfer market—as the Gibbs-White debacle just last summer demonstrated.

Since the departure of two generational talents in the form of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Spurs have been reduced to consecutive relegation battles. So concerned are the club by this alarm sequence of events that they plan to “rip up” their current wage structure, per The Guardian.

United, who are undertaking a complete rebuild of Old Trafford, appear to be aiming for the same financial model as their capital counterparts.

However, there is one saving grace for the Red Devils which Spurs cannot boast: their reputation. The enduring allure of Manchester United can survive any modern setback. This is a club which will only play 40 matches across all competitions this season yet they still remain the dream destination for so many. After finishing 15th without any promise of European football last season, United still managed to beat a jostling queue of Premier League rivals to sign the likes of Mbeumo and Cunha on lower salaries than other sides would be willing to offer.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up,” Mbeumo gushed upon his arrival. Whether that lustre is more appealing than a lucrative salary for every player will become apparent over the coming transfer windows.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER