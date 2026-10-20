Man Utd Injuries: Every Player Doubtful, Ruled Out of Critical Como Clash

Manchester United will be severely shorthanded when they take on Como in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Red Devils come into the European bout desperate to snap a dreadful six-game winless run. Michael Carrick’s men have not collected three points since their 4–0 victory over Sabah in their Champions League opener back on Sept. 10.

A win in Italy would raise the spirits at United, but getting past Como will be anything but easy for a team stuck in such a rut. Cesc Fàbregas’s young and exciting squad has a knack for pulling off magical moments, and a Champions League night against one of the biggest clubs in the world is the perfect stage to make a statement.

A devastating injury crisis is also working against United. Carrick gave updates on his sidelined players ahead of the clash, and it was bad news after bad news.

Man Utd Absentees Against Como

Leny Yoro

Leny Yoro (center) is suspended for the clash. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Suspension : One Game

: One Game UCL Return Date: Nov. 3 vs. Roma

Before we get into all the players stuck in the infirmary, let’s get the obvious out of the way: Leny Yoro is unavailable against Como. The center back was sent off in the team’s 2–0 defeat to Atlético Madrid last time out and is therefore suspended for Wednesday’s match.

Once he serves his one-game ban, Yoro will be free to feature in the Red Devils’ next Champions League clash against Roma on Nov. 3.

Lisandro Martínez

Lisandro Martínez is a big loss for United. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Injury : Thigh

: Thigh Potential Return Date: Oct. 25 vs. Bournemouth

One week ago, Lisandro Martínez was going on a tirade after United’s defeat to Atlético Madrid. Now, he will not even be present in Italy to play or comment on the team’s next European bout.

Martínez, who escaped with just a fine for his explosive rant, only lasted 45 minutes against Leeds United at the weekend. Carrick revealed the Argentine suffered a thigh injury, one that is keeping him in Manchester midweek.

“Licha [Martínez] is not too bad, but he is not with us,” Carrick confirmed on Tuesday. “We will have to see if he’s ready for the weekend or not.”

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford remains unfit. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Injury : Hip

: Hip Potential Return Date: Unknown

Marcus Rashford’s return to Manchester United hasn’t exactly gone to plan. The England international does not have a single goal contribution in eight appearances and is dealing with a lingering hip issue from the 2026 World Cup.

He was an unused substitute at the weekend against Leeds and is expected to miss out again against Como.

“Marcus is still feeling a little bit of a hip issue that we are trying to overcome,” Carrick revealed in his pregame press conference. The manager did not specify a recovery timeline for the forward.

Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo is dealing with an unspecified problem. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Injury : Undisclosed

: Undisclosed Potential Return Date: Oct. 31 vs. Chelsea

There’s a lot more uncertainty to what’s keeping Kobbie Mainoo sidelined. United have not been forthcoming with his specific injury, but the problem has kept the midfielder out for the team’s last two games, a trend that will continue.

“Kobbie, maybe 10 days or so but that’s not exact,” Carrick said on Tuesday, referring to how much longer the England international will be sidelined.

Should Mainoo recover relatively on schedule, he could be ready in time to face off with Chelsea at the end of the month.

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw’s fitness woes are back. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Injury : Undisclosed

: Undisclosed Potential Return Date: November

It’s a pretty surefire bet to always expect Luke Shaw to feature on these types of lists. The fullback is as injury-prone as they come, and unsurprisingly returned to the infirmary after just one appearance following the September-October international break.

Shaw’s injury is undisclosed by United. Carrick also did not give a specific recovery timeline; instead, he just said the left back will be out a “little bit longer” than Mainoo, hinting a return in November at the earliest.

Ayden Heaven

Ayden Heaven is still recovering from sickness. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Injury : Sickness

: Sickness Potential Return Date: Oct. 25 vs. Bournemouth

Adding to United’s defensive woes is Ayden Heaven’s sickness. The center back missed out at the weekend due to the illness and has yet to recover.

Carrick confirmed the bug is keeping Heaven at home midweek. The good news is Heaven should be ready to feature against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Šeško is nursing a nagging shin injury. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Injury : Shin

: Shin Potential Return Date: Unknown

Benjamin Šeško is still being haunted by the shin injury that abruptly ended his season last May. The issue kept the striker out of United’s preseason and then returned with a vengeance in September after it looked like he had finally overcome the injury.

He’s been sidelined ever since, and there isn’t a whole lot of positives coming from United about his recovery.

“We are hoping soon that we will have a clear picture,” Carrick said ahead of the team’s clash with Como. “I am not trying to delay it.

“Hopefully next time we speak, maybe not tomorrow but by the end of the week we will have something a bit clearer. There is a bit of work going on at the moment so we will see what comes out of that.”

One thing is for certain: Šeško did not make the trip to Italy.

Patrick Dorgu

Patrick Dorgu is facing a lengthy layoff. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Injury : Hamstring

: Hamstring Potential Return Date: November

Patrick Dorgu was one of the victims from the September-October international break. The Denmark international suffered a hamstring injury representing his country in the UEFA Nations League.

Carrick previously admitted Dorgu would be out for a “number of weeks,” and there has been no update since.

Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Injury : Knee

: Knee Potential Return Date: 2027

Manuel Ugarte was stretched off the pitch at the 2026 World Cup after suffering a knee ligament injury. The midfielder went under the knife in July and is now in the middle of his long road to recovery.

Ugarte has not played a single minute this season for United and will not return until next year.