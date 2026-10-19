Lisandro Martinez Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Man Utd Defender

It was a roller coaster few days for Lisandro Martínez.

The Manchester United defender was openly critical of the club’s senior hierarchy and sporting director Jason Wilcox in the aftermath of Tuesday’s Champions League loss to Atlético Madrid.

He released an initial social media statement attempting to clarify his comments, then another explaining that there had been a “very positive conversation” with the club’s leadership and manager Michael Carrick. With reports of a formal punishment taking the form of a fine, the matter was considered dealt with by the time Carrick spoke to the press on Friday.

Martínez then started Sunday’s 1–1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road, but was only able to complete half the match before being withdrawn during the interval in West Yorkshire.

The Red Devils were already missing Ayden Heaven because of illness and appeared to switch to a back three when Martínez was replaced by returning fullback Noussair Mazroui.

What Injury Does Lisandro Martinez Have?

Martínez was suffering thigh discomfort. | Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Images/Getty Images

Carrick noted afterwards that Martínez had “felt his thigh a little bit.”

It appears that no chances were taken with a player who has suffered repeatedly with injuries since he joined the club from Ajax in the summer of 2022. His first four years with United yielded 110 appearances across all competitions, averaging fewer than 28 per season, while Transfermarkt estimates the Argentina international has spent a total of 632 days sidelined during that time.

Carrick offered no further details on Martínez’s condition, with a further update expected when the United boss next addresses reporters on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League encounter with Como on the shore of the famous lake in northern Italy.

When Will Lisandro Martinez Return to Man Utd?

Michael Carrick is counting on Martínez. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Without more information at this stage, it’s not clear when Martínez might return to the field. A minor issue that is being carefully managed might only warrant a short time out of action—it feels unreasonable to expect him to face Como so soon after being forced off against Leeds.

At best, he would be a doubt for that game, but would be in contention to return against Bournemouth when the Premier League schedule resumes on Sunday.

A more serious problem could bleed into weeks, or even months at the most extreme scenario. Given Carrick’s initial assessment, that seems unlikely, though.

The thing is, United need Martínez. The young Heaven, the reserve left-footed center back in the depth chart, won’t be out for very long, but he also remains a doubt for Como.

Leny Yoro will also be missing against Como because of the red card he was flashed against Atlético Madrid. Harry Maguire played the full 90 minutes against Leeds but only featured as a substitute in the Spanish capital due to ongoing efforts to manage his workload at the age of 33. Carrick might have no choice but to start the veteran in back-to-back matches. Matthijs de Ligt is back on the bench following an 11-month back-related layoff but has yet to play for now.