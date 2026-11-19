Manchester United legend Gary Neville is backing Mauricio Pochettino to persevere with Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire as he embarks on his new chapter at Old Trafford.

But with the defense now overdue investment after the last two summer transfer windows targeted forwards and then midfielders, the former Red Devils captain suggests it would be wise to dispense with Lisandro Martínez, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Neville was speaking on Stick to United, standing in for usual co-host Wayne Rooney while he competes on U.K. reality show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. In a conversation with co-host Mark Goldbridge, Neville began discussing why he believes Dalot is harshly criticized.

The Portugal right back was booed at Old Trafford during the 4–4 draw against Aston Villa. Neville admitted he ultimately lacks the quality for the level expected, but said he could not fault Dalot’s work ethic or willingness to play out of position—the retired defender openly admitted he would have badly struggled in his own career if shoehorned in at left back.

Neville claimed the bigger problem for Dalot is being exposed by the players alongside him.

“I’d be getting Mazraoui well gone before [Dalot]. I’d be getting Martínez gone well before him. I’d be getting De Ligt gone well before him,” Neville declared.

Although Goldbridge offered a defense of De Ligt, Neville pointed out “one big problem” the Dutchman has. “He doesn’t play ... You want someone who’s actually reliable. De Ligt has to go.” De Ligt has only just returned from almost a year out with a back injury, while he hasn’t made more than 29 league appearances in a season since 2022–23 with Bayern Munich.

Why Shaw, Maguire Will Survive Defensive Cull

Worth keeping around? | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

A scorched-earth approach to rebuilding the defense isn’t viable. So, even if Martínez, De Ligt and Mazraoui are moved on before next season—or sooner—Pochettino will have to rely on existing players at least in the short term.

Neville pointed out that Shaw might appeal to Pochettino as someone he previously worked with to great success at Southampton, albeit now more than 12 years ago. Maguire falls short of the world-class center back that Virgil van Dijk became at Liverpool but remains a “soldier.”

“[Pochettino] will keep Shaw because he knows him and he’ll probably get the best out of him,” Neville said. “The problem with Luke is injuries, so he’ll have to manage him. He’ll [also] have to bring a left back in. But let’s just say who he’ll keep.

“He’ll keep Shaw. He’ll keep Maguire because he’ll trust him and he’ll think that he’s basically a soldier and someone who can do a job for him.”

At this stage, Leny Yoro is also worth backing. The young Frenchman, still only 21 years old, was billed as a generational talent when United gazumped Real Madrid in the transfer market to buy him from Lille in 2024. He also debuted for France in October and retained his place on the roster for November’s now concluded international window.

Neville suggested that Pochettino will view Yoro as raw talent he can “work with” to improve and develop. “He’s a little bit gangly, all over the place right now. He’s got that sort of Bambi-on-ice [look]. He’ll go one way or the other. I like the fact he’s been brought into the French team. It tells me sometimes you just have got to connect the dots and think, ‘Well, if [France] thinks he’s good, then we must be missing something here because we’re not seeing it yet.’”

New Defenders Man Utd Could Sign

Alex Freeman is the USMNT’s rising defensive star. | JC Ruiz/Getty Images

But even with Shaw, Dalot and Maguire worth keeping, Neville is adamant that “three [new] defenders to go above them” will be required.

That presumably means a new starting right back, new starting left back and new starting center back, with the aforementioned trio primarily serving backup or rotation purposes.

Calvin Bassey of Fulham and Jarrad Branthwaite, the latter the subject of multiple United offers rejected by Everton in the summer of 2024, are two center backs already linked. Brentford’s Nathan Collins is another name on the initial list of options.

Alejandro Balde has fallen to third choice in Barcelona’s left back chart and is expected to be available as soon as January. The Spaniard has had impressive seasons in the past but his very sudden shunt to the periphery has been surprising. USMNT left back Antonee Robinson has been linked since the summer and is obviously someone well known by Pochettino, although he would be a short-term fix rather than a long-term solution.

As for right back, Denzel Dumfries clearly isn’t José Mourinho’s preferred choice for Real Madrid and might already consider his options. The Dutchman moved to Spain as a free agent during the summer, so any sale would represent a quick profit for Los Blancos. Alex Freeman had a breakout World Cup under Pochettino, is establishing himself in a top-five European league with Villarreal and is probably going to be less expensive than other options.