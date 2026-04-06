Man Utd Legend Becomes Latest Superstar to Join English Amateur Team
Antonio Valencia has joined the long list of former superstars to take their talents to English amateur outfit Wythenshawe Vets.
Valencia is best known for his 10 years on the books at Manchester United, making 339 appearances for the Red Devils and winning two Premier League titles between 2009 and 2019. The Ecuador international retired from professional soccer two years later, but has now signed on with Wythenshawe aged 40.
“As a community club with over 80 teams across men’s, women’s and junior football, it’s always great for our players, volunteers and fans to see a player who has competed at the very top level spending time around the club and being part of the environment we’re continuing to build,” Wythenshawe told BBC Sport.
Wythenshawe Vets compete in the Cheshire Vets League Premier Division, a competition designed for players over 35 years old, and sit top of the league at the time of Valencia’s arrival after roaring to victory in each of their first seven games of the season with a goal difference on +54.
One look at their official squad list might explain that.
The Superstars Valencia Joins at Wythenshawe
Valencia, a winger-turned-defender, made a total of 325 appearances in the Premier League across his time with United and Wigan Athletic, but there is still another player on the books with more experience in the English top flight.
That honor goes to Emile Heskey, who scored 110 goals in 516 Premier League outings across spells with Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham City, Wigan and Aston Villa and picked up 62 caps for England during an illustrious career.
Leicester City favorite Marc Albrighton moves down to third with 310 appearances, marginally ahead of former Everton and Manchester City center back Joleon Lescott. Another former City gem, midfielder Stephen Ireland, is also on the books.
Among the more surprising names in the dressing room are former Wigan defender Maynor Figueroa and the Senegalese strike duo of Papiss Cissé and Oumar Niasse, formerly of Newcastle United and Everton, respectively.
Ex-Chelsea and Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater is another former title winner, while Burnley and Hull City favorite George Boyd is a central point of the team’s success. Nedum Onuoha, Cameron Jerome and Jefferson Montero all bring significant top-flight experience to the group as well.
Player
Premier League Appearances
Emile Heskey
516
Antonio Valencia
325
Marc Albrighton
310
Joleon Lescott
288
Stephen Ireland
245
Erik Pieters
225
Maynor Figueroa
214
Cameron Jerome
211
Nedum Onuoha
188
Papiss Cissé
117
Danny Drinkwater
104
George Boyd
101
Paul McShane
98
Jefferson Montero
66
Oumar Niasse
65
Michael Mancienne
50
Keiren Westwood
19
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Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.