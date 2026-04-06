Man Utd Legend Becomes Latest Superstar to Join English Amateur Team

Antonio Valencia has joined the long list of former superstars to take their talents to English amateur outfit Wythenshawe Vets.

Valencia is best known for his 10 years on the books at Manchester United, making 339 appearances for the Red Devils and winning two Premier League titles between 2009 and 2019. The Ecuador international retired from professional soccer two years later, but has now signed on with Wythenshawe aged 40.

“As a community club with over 80 teams across men’s, women’s and junior football, it’s always great for our players, volunteers and fans to see a player who has competed at the very top level spending time around the club and being part of the environment we’re continuing to build,” Wythenshawe told BBC Sport.

Wythenshawe Vets compete in the Cheshire Vets League Premier Division, a competition designed for players over 35 years old, and sit top of the league at the time of Valencia’s arrival after roaring to victory in each of their first seven games of the season with a goal difference on +54.

One look at their official squad list might explain that.

The Superstars Valencia Joins at Wythenshawe

🚨VETS SIGNING🚨



We’re proud to welcome Premier League winner, Antonio Valencia to Wythenshawe Vets 🔵⚪️



A Manchester United legend. Title winner. Now wearing our badge.



Welcome to the club, Antonio! 👊🏼#UpTheAmmies pic.twitter.com/l33N3jEhqF — Wythenshawe Football Club (@WythenshaweFC) April 5, 2026

Valencia, a winger-turned-defender, made a total of 325 appearances in the Premier League across his time with United and Wigan Athletic, but there is still another player on the books with more experience in the English top flight.

That honor goes to Emile Heskey, who scored 110 goals in 516 Premier League outings across spells with Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham City, Wigan and Aston Villa and picked up 62 caps for England during an illustrious career.

Leicester City favorite Marc Albrighton moves down to third with 310 appearances, marginally ahead of former Everton and Manchester City center back Joleon Lescott. Another former City gem, midfielder Stephen Ireland, is also on the books.

Among the more surprising names in the dressing room are former Wigan defender Maynor Figueroa and the Senegalese strike duo of Papiss Cissé and Oumar Niasse, formerly of Newcastle United and Everton, respectively.

Ex-Chelsea and Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater is another former title winner, while Burnley and Hull City favorite George Boyd is a central point of the team’s success. Nedum Onuoha, Cameron Jerome and Jefferson Montero all bring significant top-flight experience to the group as well.

Player Premier League Appearances Emile Heskey 516 Antonio Valencia 325 Marc Albrighton 310 Joleon Lescott 288 Stephen Ireland 245 Erik Pieters 225 Maynor Figueroa 214 Cameron Jerome 211 Nedum Onuoha 188 Papiss Cissé 117 Danny Drinkwater 104 George Boyd 101 Paul McShane 98 Jefferson Montero 66 Oumar Niasse 65 Michael Mancienne 50 Keiren Westwood 19

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