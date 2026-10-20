Man Utd’s Longest Winless Streak of All Time Still Some Way Off for Class of 2026

Manchester United may be on a run of six consecutive matches without a win, but that’s still some way off threatening the club’s longest such streak.

For that, you have to go back almost a century to 1930. The world was a very different place. World War I was still fresh in the memory, the stock market had crashed and the Great Depression was in motion but the economy wouldn’t hit rock bottom for another two years, while John Steinbeck was still seven years away from publishing Of Mice and Men.

In English soccer, Manchester United was not the biggest name around. The club had climbed to the top of the mountain twice under the management of Ernest Mangnall, in 1907–08 and 1910–11, but fell away as a force almost as quickly again.

Mangnall joined Manchester City in 1912 and United were flirting with relegation from the top flight by the time the action was indefinitely halted for war at the end of the 1914–15 season.

Record-Breaking Slump Years in the Making

Joe Spence played for Man Utd 1919–1933. | Barratts/PA Images/Getty Images

When soccer resumed after the war that was supposed to end all wars but did nothing of the sort, United finished 12th, 13th and then 22nd, relegated in 1921–22. You can see it’s building into a pattern whereby it eventually became possible for the club to go 16 straight matches without winning a single one.

The club returned to the First Division—the name of English soccer’s top flight for over 100 years before the advent of the Premier League in 1992—after three seasons in the second tier, but continued to struggle competing against the heavyweights of the day—Huddersfield Town, Sunderland, Everton and an emerging powerhouse called Arsenal.

Manager John Chapman was mysteriously suspended by the Football Association in 1926 for “improper conduct” with no explanation given. At that point, Lal Hilditch was hastily appointed player-manager—Ryan Giggs in 2014 is the only other example of that in the club’s history. Herbert Bamlett, an ex-referee and among the worst United managers there has been, was the permanent successor, and things ultimately went from bad to worse.

In 1927, principal owner John Henry Davies—the man who had helped put up the money to stop Newton Heath going bankrupt in 1902 before changing the club’s name—passed away. His health had been failing for several years and it took United to the financial brink once more.

United finished the 1929–30 season in 17th place out of 22, two points clear of the relegation zone. The campaign concluded with four winless matches. That was fairly unremarkable considering the team had endured six straight losses during the September and October.

But the winless streak continued apace when 1930–31 began. United lost the opening 12 matches of that season, failing to pick up a single point until Nov. 1 when the winless streak finished at 16 games thanks to a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City at Old Trafford.

Man Utd’s 16-Match Winless Streak in 1930

Season Date Result 1929–30 Apr. 19 Man Utd 3–3 Everton 1929–30 Apr. 22 Huddersfield 2–2 Man Utd 1929–30 Apr. 26 Leeds 3–1 Man Utd 1929–30 May 3 Man Utd 1–5 Sheffield Utd 1930–31 Aug. 30 Man Utd 3–4 Aston Villa 1930–31 Sept. 3 Middlesbrough 3–1 Man Utd 1930–31 Sept. 6 Chelsea 6–2 Man Utd 1930–31 Sept. 10 Man Utd 0–6 Huddersfield 1930–31 Sept. 13 Man Utd 4–7 Newcastle 1930–31 Sept. 15 Huddersfield 3–0 Man Utd 1930–31 Sept. 20 Sheffield Wed. 3–0 Man Utd 1930–31 Sept. 27 Man Utd 0–2 Grimsby 1930–31 Oct. 4 Man City 4–1 Man Utd 1930–31 Oct. 11 West Ham 5–1 Man Utd 1930–31 Oct. 18 Man Utd 1–2 Arsenal 1930–31 Oct. 25 Portsmouth 4–1 Man Utd

Fan Power in Soccer Existed a Century Ago

James W. Gibson eventually rebuilt Man Utd. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Fans had already made their frustrations known. The Manchester United Supporters’ Club issued a five-point demand to the board, asking for a new manager to replace Bamlett, a new scouting system, new signings, five new shareholders elected to the board and the issue of new shares to raise funds. Those demands were ignored, leading to the threats of a boycott when Arsenal—a few months away from their first league championship—visited Old Trafford on Oct. 18, 1930.

The boycott didn’t exactly happen, with 23,406 making it the best-attended home game of the season. But apathy had well and truly set in, because numbers plummeted thereafter and, come May 1931, fewer than 4,000 watched the final game as a top-flight team for five years.

Financially, United were saved when James W. Gibson took over post-relegation in 1931, although the on-field downfall didn’t immediately stop, going alarmingly close to relegation into the third tier in 1933–34. A promotion, another relegation and a promotion had United back in the top flight by 1938, with the club taking a new approach by founding the Manchester United Junior Athletic Club—a precursor to the modern-day academy—and not fully stabilized until the appointment of manager Matt Busby at the end of World War Two.

Never again, has the club gone 16 consecutive matches without winning.