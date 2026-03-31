‘Obviously’—Man Utd, Man City Receive Response From Leading Transfer Target

Elliot Anderson is putting a potential summer transfer saga to the back of his mind, focusing on the World Cup with England rather than whether he will be playing for Manchester United, Manchester City or even Bayern Munich by the start of 2026–27.

Anderson’s form with Nottingham Forest and England—he’s in line to start the national team’s World Cup opener against Croatia on June 17—has brought him to the attention of bigger clubs in need of midfield recruitment. The 23-year-old is valued by Forest in excess of $132 million (£100 million).

The player faced reporters this week as part of media obligations before England host Japan in a World Cup warmup, with the subject of his future raised and addressed. He was keen to stress his dedication is to performing at the World Cup, over a hypothetical transfer.

“Obviously, we’ve got the World Cup this summer so all my eyes are on that,” Anderson said. “Playing for England, I’ve got the badge on now so that’s all I’m thinking about at the moment.”

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Anderson Has His Pick of Clubs

Anderson recently scored at the Etihad Stadium. | Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Manchester United were thought in recent months to have identified Anderson as their ideal target. However, competition from Manchester City, against whom the player scored an outstanding goal in the Premier League in early March, has complicated matters.

Bayern, a club that has enjoyed success recruiting players from English clubs, have also been namedropped as a suitor.

Anderson is likely to have the freedom to choose where he goes, with any encouragement given to a particular club set to embolden them in negotiations with Nottingham Forest. They will substantially profit from a sale, having paid a reported $44.8 million for Anderson in July of 2024.

Market Flush With High-Profile Alternatives

Sandro Tonali is an alternative target. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Anderson is not the only nine-figure midfielder being talked about going into the summer and whichever clubs miss out on him are not going to be short of alternative options.

Manchester United were reported last week to have made sudden progress regarding a possible approach for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali. The Italy international has also been linked with Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid over the past year or so.

Real Madrid’s apparent hesitance over Rodri, after he talked up the idea of joining Los Blancos, has the potential to put them in the wider market in the hunt for a dominant midfielder.

Manchester United were earlier alleged to be in for Tonali’s Newcastle teammate, Bruno Guimãraes, who has himself also been of past interest to Manchester City.

Crystal Palace talent Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba both also fall into a similar category of energetic central midfielders ready for a step up to a bigger stage.

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