Man Utd Midfielder’s World Cup Exit on Stretcher Sparks Transfer Fears

Manuel Ugarte didn’t make it to halftime of Uruguay’s World Cup group stage finale against Spain on Friday as he was forced off on a stretcher after a nasty-looking collision.

Manchester United’s tough tackler started his third game of the summer tournament, charging around from the base of midfield with his typical brand of industry—although it was a lack of dexterity which would come back to bite him.

Shortly before the first half’s conclusion, with the score still level as Spain gently circulated possession exclusively in front of Uruguay’s navy shirts, Ugarte joined Mathías Olivera and Rodrigo Bentancur snapping at Pedri’s heels. The 25-year-old somehow conspired to avoid making contact with the player or ball, instead jamming his studs into the turf which appeared to jar his knee.

To add insult to what looked like a nasty injury, Spain scored from the same unbroken passage of play. Ugarte had bigger concerns, as he headed off the pitch after extensive medical treatment.

Man Utd’s Summer Transfer Plans Put on Hold

Manuel Ugarte has been out of favor in Manchester. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

The first point of concern for everyone involved is Ugarte’s health. As the legendary former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson used to make a point of highlighting: “Those who discuss football in abstract terms overlook the reality that it is played by creatures of flesh and blood and feeling.”

However, once Ugarte’s wellness is established, thoughts at Old Trafford will invariably consider him an asset once again. The Uruguay international emphatically failed to establish himself at club level last season, starting just eight Premier League fixtures all term and only once since Michael Carrick took the helm in January.

Various reports have heavily tipped Ugarte for an exit which would suit all parties this summer. Several Serie A clubs have been floated but any hopes of United recouping the $66 million (£50 million) which they paid for him in 2024 have long since faded. No one is going to pay anything for a player with a serious injury.

Even if Ugarte has avoided the dreaded ACL tear, it will be hard to offload a player whose last competitive outing ended on a stretcher.

United are bracing themselves for a midfield revamp this summer. Casemiro’s replacement still needs to be found and there should also be cover for Kobbie Mainoo, who will presumably be required to play more than half a season in 2026–27. Ugarte’s departure would have likely forced another purchase but now those plans have to be put on hold.

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