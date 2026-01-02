Man Utd Explore Move for Emerging Sporting CP Star in Problem Position—Report
Manchester United have discussed a move for Sporting CP winger Salvador Blopa, a report has revealed.
Despite plenty of speculation, Amorim is yet to turn to his former employers in search of reinforcements at United. Viktor Gyökeres and Geovany Quenda joined Arsenal and Chelsea respectively last year, while links to Ousmane Diomande and Morten Hjulmand ultimately led to nothing.
That could soon be about to change as, according to the Daily Mail, United are looking at a move for 18-year-old Blopa as a potential wingback option for Amorim.
Blopa was in the Sporting academy during Amorim’s tenure and only made his senior breakthrough this season, grabbing two goals in a cup game on his debut before adding a further five appearances across the Portuguese top flight and the Champions League.
His impressive, albeit brief showings have evidently caught United’s eye and the Red Devils are considering a move for the Portugal Under-19 international in a bid to satisfy Amorim’s wish for more wingbacks.
United Braced for Active Winter Transfer Window
Blopa is one of a number of players of interest to United, who are prepared to spend this month in a bid to end the mixed form which has plagued Amorim’s tenure to date.
The Red Devils have missed out on Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, who has given his preference to rivals Manchester City, but are among the teams eyeing RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande as an exciting alternative.
17-year-old Sheffield Wednesday left back Yisa Alao has been the subject of bids from both United and Liverpool as a potential academy reinforcement.
Plenty of thought will be given to outgoings. Roma are reportedly in talks over striker Joshua Zirkzee and midfielder Kobbie Mainoo also has interest from Serie A, although Amorim is reluctant to lose a player seen as valuable squad cover.
Losing either player would likely necessitate the signing of a replacement, particularly in midfield, where Bruno Fernandes is injured and both Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte are attracting interest of their own.