‘Confirmed’—Man Utd Receive ‘Official Offer’ for Joshua Zirkzee
Manchester United have reportedly received an “official offer” for their mercurial forward Joshua Zirkzee from Roma, yet the Red Devils are thought to have a specific timeline in mind for a deal.
Zirkzee has been linked with an Old Trafford exit since the summer. After mustering a measly tally of three Premier League goals throughout the 2024–25 campaign—fewer than Marcus Rashford who was frozen out in December—the Dutch forward was expected to be moved on.
However, Zirkzee held firm on his resolve to fight for a starting spot in Manchester. “I’m very confident,” he declared in July when questioned about his battle for minutes following the arrival of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Benjamin Šeško would soon be added to the pile and while Rasmus Højlund was forcibly shipped off to Napoli, Zirkzee stayed.
That confidence may have taken a hit over the last six months spent almost entirely on United’s bench; Ruben Amorim has afforded his No. 11 just three Premier League starts this season. Contrary to recent reports, The Athletic claim that Zirkzee is prepared to go in search of pastures new and it appears that a return to Serie A may very well be on the cards.
Roma, through the use of intermediaries, have tabled an offer of a loan with a conditional obligation to buy, according to Fabrizio Romano. It remains to be seen what United’s response to this proposal will be, but the capital club may have to wait for a firm answer.
Man Utd ‘Taking Their Time’ Over January Transfers
Romano added that United are expected to to “take their time” over this offer for Zirkzee. The chief reason being the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.
United are without Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui and, more crucially, the attacking duo of Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) and Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast). Morocco are already guaranteed a place in the knockout stages while Cameroon and Ivory Coast have made strong starts thanks to 1–0 wins. Should the nations advance as expected, United won’t be able to call upon their right-sided pairing until the second week of January at the earliest.
Should Cameroon or Ivory Coast upset the tournament’s favourites and find themselves in the semifinals, neither Amad nor Mbeumo would be available until after the derby against Pep Guardiola’s high-flying Manchester City on Jan. 17. In the context of the winter window, Amorim may be inclined to hold onto Zirkzee as another attacking outlet until after his African contingent can be reintegrated.
Stripped of his entire right flank and injured captain Bruno Fernandes, Amorim has been forced to break away from his precious 3-4-2-1 system, deploying a lopsided 4-2-3-1 against Newcastle United on Boxing Day which earned an unconvincing 1–0 win. Zirkzee was still only called upon as a substitute in that fixture but, should Šeško require any respite during this period, the towering Dutchman would likely be Amorim’s next option off the bench, especially considering his open disdain for United’s “entitled” academy graduates.