Man Utd Release New 2026–27 Third Kit—and It’s Absolutely Stunning

Manchester United have completed their collection of jerseys for the 2026–27 campaign with the release of their new third kit.

Following the launches of their new home and away kits, United have offered a nod to the culture that helped build the city of Manchester with a jersey that was built to fit in on the streets as well as it does on the pitch.

The ivory base features no fewer than three central logos. The adidas branding sits top of the chest, above the devil that has replaced the usual United crest. As for the Snapdragon sponsor, the name has been left out in favor of the company logo.

A subtle floral graphic can be seen throughout the jersey, which was inspired by a number of famous pieces of art across Manchester, including at the Salford Lads and Girls Club, where the kit release video was filmed.

Club legends Gary Pallister and Peter Schmeichel helped out with the video, as did Manchester locals Aitch and Angry Ginge.

Fans can get their hands on the new kit now through United’s official stores and select adidas locations.

Carrick Hoping for ‘Something Special’ in 2026–27 Season

Man Utd have high hopes for the new season. | adidas/Manchester United

With United’s kits now all unveiled, the focus is solely on Michael Carrick’s squad and whether they can use their new threads in pursuit of a famous campaign.

Spirits were as low as they have ever been 12 months ago, but Carrick’s midseason arrival has left fans wondering what the future might hold after an utterly stunning second half of last season. Now in the dugout on a permanent basis, Carrick is trying to avoid getting carried away.

“I think you’ve got to have the belief, you’ve got to be going into the season thinking we can achieve something special,” Carrick told the Daily Mail. “Don’t be going into a season thinking this could be a struggle. We’ve got to set out to really achieve something.

“We’ve definitely got the potential to achieve something really special. I’m not hiding from the fact, and we should aim to do that.

“I’m not going to make any crazy predictions, but I think on the back of what we’ve done, I keep saying it, I think that gives us the confidence to move forward. How quickly we keep moving forward, that’s the challenge.”

United have just one final preseason friendly, against AC Milan and former manager Ruben Amorim on Saturday, before their Premier League campaign begins away to Hull City on Aug. 22.