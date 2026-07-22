Man Utd Offer Retro Twist With New 2026–27 Away Jersey

Manchester United have revealed their all-new away kit for the 2026–27 season, aiming a nod at the club’s history with the return of a royal blue base.

Even since back in the club’s early days as Newton Heath, bright blue has had its place in the team’s colorway, becoming a prominent part of away and third kits in the 1920s. In recent years, some of their most famous alternate jerseys have been blue, although such a bright base has not been seen since 2014–15.

Eagled eyed fans may have caught a first glimpse of United’s new away kit during the 2026 World Cup final, in which British rapper Stormzy, a well-known supporter, leaked the new jersey on social media as he wore it to the game.

Just a few days later and United have now revealed the bold new look, which also features the adidas Trefoil logo as an added throwback touch.

Red and white accents across the v-neck collar and cuffs stand out strongly, as do the three red adidas stripes down the sleeve. Those details are also present on the shorts and socks, which are both the same shade of royal blue.

When Will Man Utd First Wear New Away Kit?

Man Utd fans will hope to see the new kit in action soon. | Manchester United

United have offered no specific debut date for the new away kit, which is now available for purchase, but fans will hope to get a first glimpse of it in action during preseason.

Michael Carrick’s side wore their new home kit during their preseason opener, a 1–0 defeat to Wrexham, and are next in action on Friday against Norwegian side Rosenborg.

As the away side for that trip to Norway, it is feasible that United will debut their new kit at the earliest possible opportunity, although traditional jersey rules often go out the window during unofficial friendlies such as these.

United have announced two further friendlies as part of their Scandinavian tour, meeting Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Sweden in early August, before heading to the Republic of Ireland to face Leeds United on Aug. 12.

The final game of preseason for United comes against a familiar face. Former manager Ruben Amorim is now in charge of AC Milan and will be out for revenge in Wrocław, Poland, on Aug. 15, one week before United begin their Premier League campaign away at Hull City.

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