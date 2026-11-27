Manchester United are looking at Como midfielder Nico Paz as a potential replacement for Bruno Fernandes, a report has revealed, with doubts over whether the Argentine would be interested in a long-anticipated return to Real Madrid.

Madrid declined to trigger a buy-back clause for Paz last summer and instead negotiated a fresh deal with Como, who paid €60 million ($66 million at current rates) but left Madrid with a new buy-back clause worth €80 million ($88 million) that can only be triggered in the summer of 2027.

Reports have suggested Madrid are already looking to re-sign Paz, who has six goals and eight assists in just 16 appearances for Como this year, but The Athletic state the 22-year-old is not currently looking to make the move.

Concerns over competition for minutes in a midfield that already features both Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler have left Paz believing returning to the Bernabéu to try and add to his eight appearances for the club may not be the wisest move for his career.

That has opened the door to United, who are looking at long-term successors for 32-year-old Fernandes and have expressed an interest in joining the crowded race for Paz’s signature.

Could Man Utd Actually Sign Paz?

Bruno Fernandes’s Man Utd future is unclear. | Gualter Fatia - UEFA/Getty Images

Considering nearly every elite side in Europe is thought to hold an interest in Paz, United may well appear to be fighting an uphill battle as a team that currently sits in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Playing in the Champions League is thought to be important to Paz, who will undoubtedly have his list of options in Europe’s top competition—likely including Como—but the report suggests the Argentina international has not yet ruled out a move to United.

If the Red Devils can turn things around and qualify for the Champions League, Paz would have every reason to believe the project on offer under Mauricio Pochettino, with whom he shares an agent, is one worth joining.

Furthermore, United’s reputation as one of soccer’s biggest names is also believed to appeal to Paz, giving the Red Devils an advantage over the majority of his other suitors in that regard. Few teams can rival United when it comes to their global standing.

There is no mention of a potential price tag for Paz, who is hardly going to be a bargain, but the fact his contract is set to expire in 2028 has offered encouragement to a number of clubs. Como, while backed by rich owners and already playing in the Champions League, will not want to lose a player of his value for nothing.

Should Real Madrid Try to Bring Paz Back?

Paz is too good to ignore. | Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Paz’s concerns over a return to Real Madrid are justifiable.

Bellingham has every reason to believe he is the best in the world in the position he shares with Paz. Indeed, he has been so good that Güler, himself an elite option at the top of midfield, has been forced out of position under José Mourinho. The Türkiye international has been popping up on the right wing or in a deeper midfield role just to make sure he gets to play.

It would seem as though Madrid’s top-heavy squad simply has no room for another natural attacking midfielder. Paz may be a sensational talent, but he is not going to displace Bellingham, meaning dropping into the Güler role is perhaps as good as it could get for him in Madrid.

No other club in the world boasts the same depth in that position. If Paz wants guaranteed minutes, he has plenty of better alternatives available to him.

That being said, those upstairs at the Bernabéu must try to make this work. Paz is a sensational talent who, while expensive, is available to Madrid for below market value and has the potential to be a superstar for the next decade.

Mourinho has spoken of Güler as a potential heir to Luka Modrić deeper in midfield, and such a move would ease the competition in attacking midfield. Paz also has experience both on the right wing and even as a central striker, adding to the tactical options available to Madrid—even if he is not going to start up top ahead of Kylian Mbappé.

Paz is a player Madrid absolutely do not need, but one they cannot afford to ignore. Convincing him to join may be impossible, but Los Blancos would not forgive themselves for not trying.