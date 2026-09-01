Man Utd Is Not the Barcelona Escape Route Alejandro Balde Can Count On

Alejandro Balde has reached the point that he “wants to leave” Barcelona, according to a report, as the summer draws to a close. The left back appears to feel squeezed out.

Balde is yet to kick a ball since 2026–27 began, left out of Hansi Flick’s matchday squad altogether for the season opener against Elche. He was then an unused substitute for the subsequent wins over Athletic Club and Rayo Vallecano as August wrapped.

MARCA writes that Balde has reached the decision that he cannot continue at Barça amid the belief that João Cancelo and Xavi Espart are both ahead of him in Flick’s depth chart, impacting his minutes. That neither alternative to Balde is a natural left back is a clear message.

Last month, Flick appeared to openly question Balde’s mentality and professional drive.

“It is a difficult decision, and Balde is a player with huge qualities, but what I said before is important: do you have the conviction to compete for your position?” Flick told reporters in late August, prior to facing Elche.

“I see what players do here every day, how they behave and if they show what it takes to be at the top level. That’s the most important thing. I need everyone to be 100% committed to us.”

Flick went on to say after that match, for which Balde was left off the roster: “I felt something was wrong.” The manager also alluded to a need for the player to “clear his mind.”

Man Utd Only Interested in Balde on Loan

Man Utd has considered an approach. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Balde has played 168 times for Barcelona since debuting in the early weeks of 2021–22. For four seasons until this summer, the 22-year-old La Masia-trained defender was the team’s starting left back. But it’s definitely feasible at this very late stage of the summer he could get stuck as the new third choice. His options to leave aren’t exactly broad.

The same MARCA report adds that agent Jorge Mendes has spent a week trying to find Balde a new team without much success—“no buyer has emerged.”

Manchester United, ideally in need of a left back before England’s deadline on Tuesday (11 p.m. BST, 6 p.m. ET), had been linked with Balde. But valued at $46.4 million (€40 million, £34.3 million), combined with United’s apparent preference for a loan, that isn’t a viable path.

Balde’s Options to Leave Barcelona Further Narrow After Sept. 1

Saudi Pro League clubs have six more weeks to sign players. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

The transfer deadline in Spain matches the deadline in England, while it falls a few hours earlier in Italy and France. In Germany, the window for signing players has already closed.

In the likely event that Balde hasn’t secured a transfer by the end of Tuesday, he would have to settle in a season on the periphery at Barcelona or look outside Europe’s top five leagues.

Clubs in the Eredivisie, which includes Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven, can sign players until Wednesday. In Portugal, there are two more weeks for the likes of Porto, Benfica and Sporting CP to strengthen and recruit. Teams in Türkiye’s Süper Lig have until Friday, Sept. 4 to sign new players, while in the Saudi Pro League the window stays open until Oct. 12.