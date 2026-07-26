Man Utd Approaching Now-or-Never Territory With Manu Kone Transfer

Roma are reported to be growing frustrated with Manchester United’s lack of movement over midfielder Manu Koné, with a deadline set that could force the Red Devils into immediate action.

United have already landed both Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans but remain on the hunt of a third midfield signing, with France international Koné increasingly linked with a switch to Old Trafford in recent days.

Finances appear to be somewhat of a concern at United, with club officials reluctant to commit to any moves before being assured of a target’s value before stepping up their interest. According to Corriere dello Sport, that does not work for Roma.

Roma’s own finances are under scrutiny from UEFA after breaching Financial Fair Play regulations all the way back in the 2021–22 season. As part of a settlement agreement, reports suggest Roma need to raise around $57 million (€50 million, £43 million) before the deadline of July 31.

There had been a begrudging hope that Koné would have already been sold for that sort of money already, with plenty of clubs known to be interested but, clearly, nothing has materialized thus far. Roma are ready to sell but may only be so willing for a matter of days.

Man Utd Still Deciding on Next Midfield Target

Michael Carrick is still finalizing his squad. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

The increasing pressure on Roma to sell, coupled with an affordable price tag for Koné, makes the France international an incredibly intruiging prospect in a midfield market overflowing with potential targets.

Glamor names like Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid are under consideration, as are Premier League stars like Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth duo Alex Scott and Tyler Adams. United do not want to rush their next move and are still trying to settle on their top target.

“Man Utd spoke to the agents of [Koné],” Fabrizio Romano revealed. “Man Utd had concrete conversations with the agents of the player, but Man Utd are yet to reach out to Roma because they are yet to decide which player they want as defensive midfielder.

“So Man Utd have not started an official negotiation with Roma, have not sent an official bid for Manu Koné because of what they want to do in midfield.”

Koné appears to make sense from a financial perspective but brings the risk of a lack of Premier League experience. Tielemans is a seasoned star of England’s top flight and Santos, while still young, learned about the Premier League during his time with Chelsea, but how Koné would adapt to the league is a mystery.

United do have other targets in England, who are perhaps less risky but more expensive, so the Red Devils need to figure out their priority—ideally as soon as possible.

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