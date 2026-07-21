The Key Issue Holding Up Man Utd’s Third Midfielder Signing

Manchester United remain keen to sign another midfielder this summer, but reports suggest financial concerns have forced them to delay their search.

Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have already been signed for a combined $114 million (£85 million) to help fill the void left behind by Casemiro’s departure, but another new signing with more mobility is thought to be on the agenda.

According to The Athletic, however, financial concerns are currently impacting United’s plans in that department.

Roma’s Manu Koné is of interest but club officials are wary of committing to a deal that could be worth up to $68.5 million (£51 million) according to reports in Italy.

L’Équipe name Koné as a “priority target” for United but note that progress in discussions has been limited thus far. The report also touches on financial concerns, with United worried about “overpaying” for a player whose value has been inflated by a strong World Cup.

Similarly, a deal for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who is valued far higher by the Cherries, has also not progressed for the same reason.

Where Can Man Utd Get the Money From?

Marcus Rashford is heading back to United as things stand. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

As it stands, the only sale completed by United this summer is the pre-agreed $51 million switch to Napoli for striker Rasmus Højlund.

The Red Devils clearly want to raise more funds through player sales, but the options are already becoming incredibly thin. Goalkeeper André Onana has rejoined Trabzonspor on loan, while the expected departure of deputy stopper Altay Bayındır is unlikely to be particularly lucrative.

In defense, both Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have been linked with exits. Plans to sell midfielder Manuel Ugarte have been derailed by a serious injury suffered during the World Cup, robbing United of perhaps their most lucrative sale.

Marcus Rashford appears destined to remain with United—and so does his club-high salary—after Barcelona declined to sign him permanently and a release clause in his contract was allowed to expire, perhaps leaving fringe striker Joshua Zirkzee as the only exit from the forward line.

Clearly, if United are going to raise money through sales, they are going to have to look at players who perhaps would not be immediate candidates for exits—not least if plans to recruit a new left back are also going to be feasible.

Offers will still be entertained for Rashford, but any other departures would likely require replacements anyway. At right back, where Dalot and Mazraoui both have admirers, either exit would leave United short without a new signing.

United’s current squad is thin and was built for the absence of European action endured last season. Now, however, with multiple midweek fixtures on the horizon, the Red Devils face the tough challenge of boosting squad depth without making too much damage to their bank balance.

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