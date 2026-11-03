Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Roma: Cunha Inspires Dramatic Comeback to Stop Rot

Manchester United completed a memorable second-half turnaround to stun Roma 3–2, thus bringing their nine-game winless run in all competitions finally to an end.

Michael Carrick was seemingly on the brink when Roma raced into a two-goal lead. The hosts were guilty of giving away possession in a dangerous area twice, leaving their unbalanced defense exposed to the visitors’ swift transitions.

Two switches of play from left to right proved United’s undoing, with Matias Soulé coolly converting in acres of space before the Argentine won Roma a penalty converted by Donyell Malen.

The Giallorossi seemed intent on avenging their infamous 7–1 defeat on this ground 19 years ago, when a Luciano Spalletti-led Roma were humiliated by the Red Devils. They could’ve been three or four up at half-time, but settled for two. There was no sense that United were capable of staging anything as pulsating as they eventually did.

A retaken Bruno Fernandes penalty offered the hosts hope, and Roma, so confident early on, started to succumb to the noise that bellowed from the Theatre of Dreams. United performed with a newfound belief and intensity, and they earned their good fortune late on. Matheus Cunha capitalized on Leo Balerdi’s mishap to equalize before the Brazilian thumped home the winner moments later at Devis Vásquez’s near post.

It was another remarkable Roman collapse, albeit one ignited by United’s drastic improvement in the second half.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Never in doubt. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola once described the ordeal of facing Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta as like “going to the dentist,” but Manchester United initially made Gasp’s Roma appear even more sinister, as if they were receiving a visit from Annie Wilkes from the Stephen King novel Misery.

The Red Devils played the role of the unsuspecting Paul Sheldon, with the hosts seemingly completely unprepared for the idiosyncratic threats posed by their visitors, one without Paulo Dybala, Manu Koné and instead boasting a midfield pair with an average age of 33, not to mention their third-choice goalkeeper making his debut for the club.

It had all the makings of another morbid night, with United two behind in 18 minutes. Utterly hopeless. But goals change games, and the hosts got one from nothing at the start of the second half, completely altering the contest’s outlook. An apathetic Old Trafford was emboldened, and suddenly there was harmony between the terraces and those on the field.

Talk about a turnaround a club so desperately needed. Despite the recent turmoil, and the all-too-familiar cycle that‘s come to pass at the start of 2026–27, the Theatre of Dreams has remained loyal to Michael Carrick, and he may well not have enjoyed a more important night in his managerial career.

It’s something to build on.

Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Roma (4-2-3-1)

An adept remonstrator. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Senne Lammens—6.3: Lammens made a fine save at 0–2 to deny Malen and would have almost nothing to do in the second half.

RB: Leny Yoro—7.5: Amid the turmoil, Yoro is at least presenting a respectable iteration of himself. He looks like one to build around.

CB: Harry Maguire—7.1: An awful clearance ensured Soulé had a second bite of the cherry, leading to Roma’s penalty. Was a nuisance from set pieces, though.

CB: Ayden Heaven—6.9: After a tough opening period, Heaven was seemingly finding his footing before he was withdrawn with 20 minutes to play.

LB: Diogo Dalot—7.9: In a bid to provide an attacking outlet, Dalot was twice caught hopelessly out of position once United lost possession in midfield, leading to Roma’s opening two goals.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—8.1: The returning midfielder has more success than most at wriggling out of pressure, but his passing let him down.

CM: Carlos Baleba—7.9: Sir Jim certainly wouldn’t have been happy with the midfielder handing out his shirt to a supporter as he trudged down the tunnel at the start of the second half following an injury.

RW: Amad Diallo—7.2: The Ivorian was locked up by Brazilian international Wesley.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—8.6: At his remonstrative best in the first half, Fernandes ended his goal drought from the penalty spot, then burst into life.

LW: Matheus Cunha—8.7: Cunha at least offered some endeavor during the wretched opening period, and his footprints were all over United’s comeback.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—7.1: How didn’t it go in? Mbeumo struggled for much of this contest with a marker constantly up his backside, but he was mightily unfortunate not to draw United level almost immediately after their deficit was halved.

SUB: Youri Tielemans (51’ for Baleba)—6.7: An enforced arrival due to Baleba’s injury.

SUB: Lisandro Martínez (75’ for Heaven)—7.8: Was received by a mixture of boos and light applause. No mishaps.

SUB: Shea Lacey (75‘ for Amad)—7.5: A bright spark off the bench. Supporters will ask for Lacey to feature more, no doubt.

SUB: Mason Mount (88’ for Fernnades)—N/A

SUB: Matthijs de Ligt (88’ for Maguire)—N/A

Subs not used: Karl Darlow (GK), Tom Heaton (GK), Noussair Mazraoui, Andrey Santos, Harry Amass, Tyler Fletcher, Joshua Zirkzee.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Lacey was impressive off the bench. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes found himself on the scoresheet for the first time since Sep. 10 on Tuesday, scoring with his second attempt from the penalty spot after Roma were penalized for encroachment. Man Utd’s talisman cut a familiar figure of frustration for 45 minutes, but he offered a reminder in the second half of just how dangerous he is when he’s humming.

found himself on the scoresheet for the first time since Sep. 10 on Tuesday, scoring with his second attempt from the penalty spot after Roma were penalized for encroachment. Man Utd’s talisman cut a familiar figure of frustration for 45 minutes, but he offered a reminder in the second half of just how dangerous he is when he’s humming. This was Matheus Cunha ’s night. Sure, it ended with him watching on nervously by the tunnel after he received a second yellow card, but supporters will forgive the Brazilian in unison. Cunha won the penalty and scored twice to complete the comeback. There’s plenty of fight in their No. 10, that’s for sure.

’s night. Sure, it ended with him watching on nervously by the tunnel after he received a second yellow card, but supporters will forgive the Brazilian in unison. Cunha won the penalty and scored twice to complete the comeback. There’s plenty of fight in their No. 10, that’s for sure. Let’s see more of Shea Lacey, Mr. Carrick. The youngster troubled Wesley a whole lot more during his cameo than Amad did for 75 minutes.

The Numbers That Explain Man Utd’s Remarkable Turnaround

It was the earliest a visiting team had scored twice at Old Trafford in a major European competition ( 18 minutes ).

). Up against Roma’s third-choice goalkeeper, Man Utd didn’t register their first shot on target until the 46th minute —a Mainoo shot from a mile out.

until the —a Mainoo shot from a mile out. It was a complete collapse from Roma in the second half, with the visitors wilting amid the hosts’ improvement. While United notched almost 2.5 xG, Gasperini’s side didn‘t register a single shot after halftime.

Statistic Man Utd Roma Possession 52% 48% Expected Goals (xG) 2.72 1.53 Total Shots 15 7 Shots on Target 6 4 Big Chances 3 2 Pass Accuracy 83% 82% Fouls Committed 11 14 Corners 3 1