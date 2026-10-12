Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Baleba Ready to Make His Mark

Manchester United’s 2026–27 season is in need of ignition, and there’s nothing that a big victory on the road in Europe can’t solve.

Michael Carrick’s Red Devils are currently masquerading as a meek, insipid iteration of the team that soared to third in the Premier League during the second half of last season. A porous out-of-possession structure continues to be exacerbated by a lack of intensity, and the Premier League’s bottom-dwellers, Tottenham Hotspur, were the latest to expose United’s glaring issues.

Spurs, despite falling 1–0 and a man down, were unfortunate not to leave Old Trafford with all three points. Dominic Solanke’s stoppage-time header meant they earned one, and a victory for United would’ve risked masking a woeful performance.

Something’s got to change when they take on Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, with Carrick set to trust a debutant from the weekend to balance his midfield.

Here’s how Man Utd could line up at the Metropolitano.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

GK: Senne Lammens—The Belgian was barely made to work on his Champions League bow against Sabah, but Lammens is unlikely to have such a quiet night in the Spanish capital. Julián Alvarez is still awaiting his first goal of the 2026–27 season.

RB: Leny Yoro—After starring for France during the break, Yoro produced a strong outing against Spurs at the weekend. Injuries at fullback could see him keep his spot.

CB: Harry Maguire—Yoro is bound to usurp Maguire at some point this season, but for the time being, Carrick will lean on the experienced Englishman at the heart of his defense. Maguire won’t want to see Alexander Sørloth’s number called late in the game, given his proficiency on the counterattack.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—Martínez was bullied for Tottenham’s equalizer at the weekend, and the Argentine’s form should be a notable source of concern for the manager. So imperative last season, Martínez has looked miles off the pace thus far.

LB: Diogo Dalot—With Luke Shaw missing training on Monday, it seems unlikely the Englishman, who was perhaps fortunate to only pick up a yellow card for his part in an alteraction with Rodrigo Bentancur, will be ready to go from the off. The versatile Dalot is on standby to fill in.

CM: Youri Tielemans—As poor as he was on Saturday, Carrick may be forced to field the playmaking Belgian from the start with Kobbie Mainoo absent from training on Monday. The super-athletic Carlos Baleba should provide the defensive dynamism that Tielemans can’t.

Pick Your Man Utd XI!

CM: Carlos Baleba—There was enough from Baleba off the bench to suggest that he will at least help alleviate Man Utd’s issues without the ball. Moving forward, Mainoo may be his partner in a youthful central pairing.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo’s excellent record against Spurs continued at the weekend, and the Cameroonian has a huge role to play in ensuring the Red Devils threaten in transition. This feels like a big game for the former Brentford star.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—The best of Fernandes is yet to come to pass on either side of his hat trick against Ipswich Town. Carrick needs his main man here, and the Portuguese playmaker does have a good record in this competition—19 goal contributions in 26 games.

LW: Marcus Rashford—Rashford was fit enough for just a small cameo against Spurs, but if United are to play in transition on Tuesday, the Englishman, like Mbeumo, should have a significant role to play.

ST: Matheus Cunha—Without Benjamin Šeško, United need Cunha to operate efficiently as the focal point. The Brazilian is yet to prove himself as the leading man, yet there‘s no doubting just how desperate he’ll be to stick it to Diego Simeone here. Cunha scored just seven times for Atléti during a two-year career.