Man Utd ‘Consider Re-Signing Former Midfielder Gem’ As Ruben Amorim Makes Huge Kobbie Mainoo Claim
Manchester United are reported to be considering a move to re-sign Everton’s James Garner as part of their planned squad overhaul.
Manager Ruben Amorim has proven incredibly reluctant to deviate from his preferred midfield partnership of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, the latter of whom is approaching the final six months of an incredibly expensive contract which is not expected to be renewed at its current terms.
Neither Kobbie Mainoo nor Manuel Ugarte appear to have convinced Amorim, who has publicly called for a new midfielder to be signed. While costly targets like Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson have dominated the headlines, the Daily Mail suggest United could take a different route with a move for Garner.
Garner, now 24, was highly rated during his time in United’s academy and, after impressive loan spells with Watford and Nottingham Forest, was picked up by Everton in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth around £15 million ($20.3 million).
103 appearances later and Garner is entering the final six months of his Everton contract. The Toffees do hold a one-year extension clause but would rather thrash out a long-term agreement to end the speculation surrounding his future.
Talks between Everton and Garner are already on but United are believed to be open to acting as early as January to pursue what is expected to be an affordable move, given Garner’s expiring contract.
Amorim: Mainoo the Future of Man Utd
A January arrival for Garner would only add to the competition for minutes which has so far frustrated Mainoo.
Having seen a request to leave on loan last summer knocked back, Mainoo is once again expected to try and leave Old Trafford in January, although that wish could be denied as a result of Fernandes’s recent injury.
Amorim has repeatedly defended his limited use of Mainoo and has rejected suggestions he has lost faith in the 20-year-old.
“He is going to be the future of Manchester United,” Amorim vowed. “That is my feeling. So you [Mainoo] just need to wait for each chance and everything can change in football in two days. He will have the opportunity that he has all the time to force his way in.
“The position of Casemiro [No. 6], he can do it. He can play if we play with three in midfield. He can play like we play in the position of Mason Mount [No. 10].”
Toby Collyer Recalled From West Brom Loan—Report
United have already made a move in midfield ahead of the January transfer window, recalling 21-year-old Toby Collyer from his loan with West Bromwich Albion, per The Athletic.
Collyer has been back with United for treatment on a calf injury which is expected to last eight weeks, after which he will not return to West Brom.
Minutes were not always easy to come by at West Brom for Collyer, whose limited opportunities were highlighted in a controversial press conference by Amorim just a week ago. He made 12 appearances for the Baggies, including three starts.
Once Collyer recovers, a decision on his next move will be made. He could be kept around at Old Trafford, having managed 13 appearances under Amorim last season, but a number of Championship sides are said to be keen on signing the 21-year-old on loan.