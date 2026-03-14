Man Utd Star Backed for World Cup Return by Michael Carrick

Harry Maguire has not donned England’s jersey since 2024, but Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick believes his veteran defender deserves another look ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Harry’s been playing well, I think, it’s pretty obvious to say that,” Carrick said of the 33-year-old center back in his seventh season with Man Utd.

The England men’s national team will announce its March roster next week, ahead of international friendlies against Uruguay and Japan at the end of the month. They will be the final fixtures before England manager Thomas Tuchel announces his official 26-man World Cup roster in May.

Maguire’s Resurgence

Maguire has reasserted himself as an important Man Utd player. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Despite being a starter under long-time manager Sir Gareth Southgate for England’s respective semifinal and quarterfinal runs in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Maguire has not competed for England since September 2024, in a Nations League game at Wembley for his 64th cap.

The defender, however, has recently returned to top form, rejoining Man Utd’s consistent starting lineup in January after a nagging thigh injury and other knocks last fall.

“Considering you look back not too long ago, he was out for a considerable period of time injured,” Carrick said. “So he came straight back in when we came, kind of arrived really, and there’s been a little bit of managing him as well through the weeks, in the games and getting him right up to speed physically.”

The Red Devils have lost just one game—of eight—in league play since Maguire’s return to the lineup on Jan. 17. They currently sit third in the Premier League table, behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

“[Maguire] has just showed his experience and, in situations, the composure, he knows what it feels like, understands what it takes and he’s done ever so well,” Carrick added. “He’s definitely put himself back in the frame [for England] if he was ever out of it. He is definitely in the frame and hopefully for my point of view, yeah, he gets picked and he goes [to the World Cup].”

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