Man Utd Star Dealt Brutal World Cup Reality Check With Premier League Rival Comparison

England manager Thomas Tuchel warned that, despite his recent recall, Harry Maguire’s spot in the 2026 World Cup roster is far from secure, with as many as four Premier League rivals ahead of him in the international pecking order.

Maguire was included in his first England squad in 18 months for March’s friendlies. The Manchester United defender has enjoyed a resurgence of form under Michael Carrick at Old Trafford and played the full 90 minutes of Friday’s friendly against Uruguay, contributing a crucial block in the closing stages to preserve a 1–1 draw.

Tuchel had talked up Maguire before the camp and was unsurprised by his performance at Wembley Stadium. “I got exactly what I thought: solid central defender play,” the England boss surmised. “That’s what he does. Very good on the ball, very calm, strong in the air and [as a] weapon for set pieces.”

However, Tuchel made a point of listing four center backs better suited to his system.

“I see other players I like to start for us, I see other players ahead with a ­different profile,” Tuchel bluntly admitted. “I see Ezri Konsa ahead, I see Marc Guéhi ahead. It’s no secret. I see Trevoh Chalobah on the level of mobility slightly ahead of him. Also John Stones, but he had injuries so he needed to come in camp.”

How Harry Maguire Compares to Thomas Tuchel’s England Favorites

John Stones

John Stones (left) and Harry Maguire have played together for England on 38 occasions. | Eddie Keogh-The FA/The FA/Getty Images

There is little doubt that Stones has a different skillset to Maguire. The Manchester City man is one of the most tactically savvy and technically gifted defenders of his generation. Yet, as the old cliché goes: Availability is the best ability. And in that, Stones is painfully lacking.

After starting City’s first three Premier League games of the season, Stones’s body predictably broke down. The injury-riddled 31-year-old has made one top-flight start since August, sitting out 21 games (and counting) already this term. Last season, Stones missed 34, the year before that it was 11. Even in this ongoing international break, the rubber bands and Scotch tape holding his body together have come apart, with an issue in training forcing him back to Manchester City without playing a single minute.

Maguire has not been impervious to some fitness issues of his own, but to nowhere near the same extent as Stones. Across the last four seasons, Stones has sat out 78 matches. Over the same time period, Maguire has missed 45.

Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah has only won one England cap. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Tuchel explicitly outlined why Chelsea’s Chalobah, a player with one senior England cap compared to Maguire’s 65, is closer to getting his plane ticket: mobility.

This has been an area of Maguire’s game which has inspired widespread ridicule for years, with some rather cruel onlookers likening the towering defender to a mahogany armoire.

Chalobah is only an inch shorter than the United man but boasts a more svelte frame which is perhaps why Tuchel considers him to be swifter across the turf. Intriguingly, Chalobah’s top speed in this season’s Champions League was clocked at 32.3 km/hr, almost the exact same velocity as Newcastle United’s hulking Dan Burn, a 6'7" giant not necessarily associated with a quick turn of pace.

Chalobah also boasts the added advantage of being particularly familiar with Tuchel from his time at Chelsea. His breakout came under the German in 2021–22 and Tuchel would had Chalobah 31 appearances across all competitions before his exit.

Ezri Konsa

Ezri Konsa has a strong chance to start for England. | Michael Regan-The FA/The FA/Getty Images

This is where the argument for Maguire becomes a little harder. Unai Emery is a tough man to impress but Ezri Konsa certainly has the full faith of Aston Villa’s demanding head coach. “Sometimes I think that he is not as ambitious as I am with him,” Emery once reflected. “I believe in him more than he believes in himself.”

Comfortable either at fullback or in the middle of the backline, Konsa can fly under the radar with his lack of defensive involvement. The softly spoken 28-year-old is not going to storm into challenges or crash forward in aerial duels. Konsa’s best work comes when he stops the danger before it even becomes a problem.

There is a world where Maguire would serve as a good foil for Konsa, operating as the front-footed member of the pairing while his compatriot sweeps up behind. But there is little chance of the 33-year-old dislodging Marc Guéhi.

Marc Guehi

Marc Guéhi had developed into a star. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

After three weeks adapting to the demands of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Guéhi provided a brief but telling insight into his new reality. “There’s a lot of detail,” the former Crystal Palace defender smiled.

However, Guéhi has been able to take onboard the myriad of instructions at a remarkable speed.

After his debut for City, a composed showing in a comfortable victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Guardiola was already hailing him as “a guy you can rely on.” Tuchel, a self-confessed Guardiola disciple with his own reams of information to impart, clearly shares the same lofty opinion.

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