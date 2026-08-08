‘My Heart’—Man Utd Star Pens Emotional Farewell After Completing Summer Exit

Altay Bayındır insisted it was “not a goodbye” after he completed a loan move away from Manchester United.

Spanish side Celta Vigo have signed Bayındır on a temporary deal that includes the option for a future transfer worth $4.7 million (£3.5 million), but his farewell message appeared to suggest he is not planning to remain in Spain.

“Thank you for every chant, every message and every moment we have shared,” he wrote on social media. “Your support means a lot to me and I’ll carry it with me throughout this next chapter of my life.

“I’ll miss Old Trafford but this is not goodbye. Wishing a successful season to everyone at the club, my heart and support will always be with you.

“See you soon Reds!”

Does Bayindir Have a Future at Man Utd?

Bayındır has spent his United tenure on the fringes. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Bayındır’s refusal to say goodbye to United comes as somewhat of a surprise considering his limited role over the past few seasons.

Since joining in the summer of 2023 as one of Türkiye’s top goalkeepers, Bayındır managed just 17 appearances for United as he operated largely as backup for André Onana or, more recently, Senne Lammens.

A handful of shaky performances did little to raise his profile at Old Trafford and the arrival of veteran stopper Karl Darlow on a free transfer suggested Bayındır would not have a place in Michael Carrick’s squad moving forwards.

United handed Celta a bargain permanent transfer option which, while obviously not guaranteed to be triggered, seems almost certain to lead to a full exit next summer if he enjoys a solid campaign in Spain’s top flight.

It seems as though United are ready to part ways with Bayındır, but the nature of his farewell message suggests that sentiment may not be mutual, with the 28-year-old clearly forming a strong bond with the Red Devils despite the frustrating nature of his three-year stay.

Which Other Players Could Leave Man Utd?

Joshua Zirkzee is likely to leave. | Michael Campanella/Getty Images

United are now understood to be focused on departures as they look to raise the funds needed to continue their summer spending spree.

Complicating matters are salary rises for players on contracts handed out under the previous ownership. With United now back in the Champions League, several players have received pay rises of up to 25%.

Top earner Marcus Rashford is among those receiving more money this season. While United are open to his exit, that move appears increasingly unlikely at this stage in the summer.

Questions have been asked about the futures of Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot, but striker Joshua Zirkzee is the leading candidate for an exit, with Juventus reported to be pursuing his signature.