Man Utd Target Sweating Over World Cup Hopes After Red Card for Ugly Fight

Manchester United target Rafael Leão was shown a straight red card for his role in a fight during Portugal’s 2–1 win over Chile on Saturday.

The AC Milan winger, who has confirmed his desire to leave the club this summer in search of a move to either the Premier League or La Liga, was given his marching orders in first-half stoppage time after striking Chile’s Iván Román in the face.

Tensions were raised when Barcelona loanee João Cancelo took issue with a challenge from Felipe Faúndez, who appeared to kick out at the Portugal defender as they fell to the ground. Román stepped in to support his teammate, before Leão arrived and escalated the situation.

Leão pushed Román several times in the chest, coming close to striking the Chile defender in the throat. Román’s response was heated and he charged towards Leão, who struck his opponent in the face and sent him tumbling to the ground.

Predictably, a straight red card followed, with Leão taking to social media soon after to insist he had “no intention” of harming Ramón.

The red card meant little in the game, which ended in a 2–1 win for Portugal, but could have significant ramifications just one week before the World Cup.

Could Rafael Leao Be Suspended for 2026 World Cup?

Leão (right) was dismissed for violent conduct. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

The typical suspension for violent conduct is either two or three matches. With just one game left until the start of the World Cup, such a ban would carry over into this summer’s tournament and force Leão to watch the beginning of the group stage from the sidelines.

Leão now faces a nervous wait to see whether FIFA hands out a significant punishment, although he does have reason to believe his World Cup journey will be unaffected.

Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a straight red card for elbowing Ireland’s Dara O’Shea during a 2–0 defeat in November. While a three-game ban was issued, the final two matches were suspended, freeing Ronaldo to return after just one match.

Similarly, Curaçao striker Jurgen Locadia received the same leniency after elbowing Scotland’s Aaron Hickey last month, forced to sit out his side’s final friendly before being freed to start at the World Cup this summer.

Man Utd Scouts Will Take Dim View of Leao’s Red Card

Leão is one of several names under consideration by Man Utd. | Rita Franca/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

There is significant optimism around Old Trafford right now, with the rejuvenation under manager Michael Carrick pointing towards a bright future. Still, significant work is expected in the transfer market to help the Red Devils reach the next level.

On-field talent is obviously important, and there are no doubts about Leão in that regard. His seven seasons in Serie A have yielded 64 goals and 50 assists, although the 2021–22 league MVP is set to leave this summer on the back off his most underwhelming campaign to date.

Accusations of a poor work rate have plagued Leão in recent years and United scouts will be well aware of those claims. A player’s attitude is often held in even higher regard than their ability on the pitch these days—particularly for the Red Devils, having only recently broken a culture of toxicity in the locker room.

A final verdict on Leão will not be made based on this incident in isolation, but any concerns about his attitude will undoubtedly have been exacerbated following the nature of the dismissal, even if it was the first of his international career and just his second in senior soccer.

His light disciplinary record could work in his favor in terms of a potential World Cup suspension—Ronaldo’s own aversion to red cards was cited by FIFA as part of the reason for his lenient sanction—but United scouts may not be so forgiving.

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